2022 Onslow County Classic basketball tournament tips off at Swansboro

The annual Bob Mills Mitsubishi Onslow County Classic high school boys’ basketball tournament this year is Dec. 28-30 at Swansboro High School. Swansboro is the Defending Champion after winning the title for the first time in team history last year.

This year’s tournament appears to be wide open as any team can win the Championship with key players on their roster. Here is a look at players who could make impacts this week on the court as well as the schedule the previous Championship game results:

Players to watch

Messiah James, Dixon: The senior averages 12.2 points, seven rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals.

Cooper Tozier, Dixon: The junior averages 14.4 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Amaree Barber, Jacksonville: The junior averages 13 points, 3.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals.

