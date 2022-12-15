2022 Oklahoma State Cowgirl Soccer Season Superlatives

• Oklahoma State ended its 2022 season with an 11-4-4 record and finished fifth in the Big 12 Conference standings at 4-2-3.

• Grace Yochum became the sixth All-American in program history. She was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team at midfielder.

• OSU had three players named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team for the fourth consecutive year. Grace Yochum was named to the All-Midwest Region First Team, while Olivia Dowell earned a spot on the second team and Ally Jackson collected third-team accolades. It marked the fourth-straight year that Yochum and Dowell collected all-region honors.

• Grace Yochum became just the second player in program history to be named an NSCAA/United Soccer Coaches All-Region performer four times in her career, joining AD Franch.

• Olivia Dowell and Grace Yochum became the 10th and 11th Cowgirls to earn All-Region status at least three times in a career.

• Jordan Nytes was named the Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year and also earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team. She became the first-ever Cowgirl to earn Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year honors and just the second freshman in program history to be named first-team all-conference.

• Grace Yochum , Olivia Dowell and Ally Jackson also earned All-Big 12 recognition as Yochum was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and Dowell and Jackson to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

• Yochum became only the fourth OSU player to earn All-Big 12 First Team status three times in a career.

• Yochum and Dowell became the fifth and sixth Cowgirls to collect All-Big 12 honors four times in a career.

• Gracie Bindbeutel and Jordan Nytes were named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

• Jordan Nytes was named the TopDrawerSoccer.com Freshman Best XI First Team goalkeeper.

• OSU collected several Weekly conference honors in 2022:

• Jordan Nytes — Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week, Sept. 20 & Sept. 27

• Olivia Dowell — Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Aug. 23

• Grace Yochum — Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Sept. 13

• Mollie Breiner — Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, Sept. 27

• Grace Yochum ended her career atop OSU’s career goals list with 41 and also as the all-time leader with 91 points.

• Olivia Dowell finished her time in Stillwater ranked fifth on OSU’s career goals list with 31, sixth in points with 82 and ninth in assists with 20. She’s also third on the Cowgirls’ all-time list with 246 shots.

• Jordan Nytes posted six shutouts, the eighth most in a season in OSU history, and her 0.67 goals against average is the third best in a season by a Cowgirl.

• Ally Jackson ended her career having played in 94 games, 83 as a starter; those totals are both the second most in program history. She led the Cowgirls in minutes played among field players in each of her final four seasons.

• Grace Yochum ranked 13th nationally with five game-winning goals. She finished her career with 21 game winners.

• Jordan Nytes led the Big 12 with an .841 save percentage and ranked second in the league with a 0.67 goals against average.

• OSU ranked second in the Big 12 in shutouts (10), goals allowed (14) and goals against average (0.74).

• Six Cowgirls earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors – Mollie Breiner , Olivia Dowell , Megan Haines , Ally Jackson , Alex Morris and Grace Yochum .

• OSU earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 21stSt consecutive year with a team GPA that exceeded 3.0.