Here is the updated Notre Dame football schedule for the 2022 season, including results, TV networks, times and locations.

2022 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV Location
at Ohio State Sat, 21-10 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 PM ABC Columbus, Ohio
vs. Marshall L, 26-21 Saturday, Sept. 10 2:30 PM NBC Notre Dame, IN
vs. California W, 24-17 Saturday, Sept. 17 2:30 PM NBC Notre Dame, IN
at North Carolina W, 45-32 Saturday, Sept. 24 3:30 PM ABC Chapel Hill, NC
vs. BYU (Las Vegas, NV) W, 28-20 Saturday, Oct. 8 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Las Vegas, NV
vs. Stanford Saturday, 16-14 Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN
vs. UNLV W, 44-21 Saturday, Oct. 22 2:30 PM Peacock Notre Dame, IN
at Syracuse W, 41-24 Saturday, Oct. 29 12 p.m ABC Syracuse, NY
vs. Clemson W, 35-14 Saturday, Nov. 5 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN
vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) W, 35-32 Saturday, Nov. 12 Noon ABC Baltimore, MD
vs. Boston College Saturday, Nov. 19 2:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN
at USC Saturday, Nov. 26 TBA TBA Los Angeles, CA

*All TBAs are as of Nov. 10, 2022

The Fighting Irish had a strong 2021 season finishing with an 11-1 regular-season record, but ultimately fell to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here was the full, detailed schedule for Notre Dame’s 2021 football season:

2021 Notre Dame football results

OPPONENT DATE RESULT
at Florida State Sept. 5 W, 41-38 OT
vs.Toledo Sept. 11 W, 32-29
vs. Purdue Sept. 18 W, 27-13
vs. Wisconsin (Chicago, IL) Sept. 25 W, 41-13
vs. Cincinnati October 2 Sat, 24-13
at Virginia Tech October 9 W, 32-29
vs. USC October 23 W, 31-16
vs. North Carolina October 30 W, 44-34
vs. Navy November 6 W, 34-6
at Virginia November 13 W, 28-3
vs. Georgia Tech November 20 W, 55-0
at Stanford November 27 W, 45-14
vs. Oklahoma State (Glendale, AZ) January 1 L, 37-35

Notre Dame has played in the College Football Playoff twice: 2018 and 2020.

Here is the upcoming schedule for the 2022-2023 CFP:

College Football Playoff schedule

ROUND GAME DATE LOCATION STADIUM
Semifinals Fiesta Bowl December 31, 2022 Glendale, AZ

State Farm Stadium
Semifinals Peach Bowl December 31, 2022 Atlanta, GA

Mercedes Benz Stadium
Championship National Championship Jan. 9, 2023 Los Angeles, CA So-Fi Stadium

