2022 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores
Here is the updated Notre Dame football schedule for the 2022 season, including results, TV networks, times and locations.
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|Location
|at Ohio State
|Sat, 21-10
|Saturday, Sept. 3
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|Columbus, Ohio
|vs. Marshall
|L, 26-21
|Saturday, Sept. 10
|2:30 PM
|NBC
|Notre Dame, IN
|vs. California
|W, 24-17
|Saturday, Sept. 17
|2:30 PM
|NBC
|Notre Dame, IN
|at North Carolina
|W, 45-32
|Saturday, Sept. 24
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|Chapel Hill, NC
|vs. BYU (Las Vegas, NV)
|W, 28-20
|Saturday, Oct. 8
|7:30 PM
|NBC/Peacock
|Las Vegas, NV
|vs. Stanford
|Saturday, 16-14
|Saturday, Oct. 15
|7:30 PM
|NBC/Peacock
|Notre Dame, IN
|vs. UNLV
|W, 44-21
|Saturday, Oct. 22
|2:30 PM
|Peacock
|Notre Dame, IN
|at Syracuse
|W, 41-24
|Saturday, Oct. 29
|12 p.m
|ABC
|Syracuse, NY
|vs. Clemson
|W, 35-14
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|7:30 PM
|NBC/Peacock
|Notre Dame, IN
|vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD)
|W, 35-32
|Saturday, Nov. 12
|Noon
|ABC
|Baltimore, MD
|vs. Boston College
|Saturday, Nov. 19
|2:30 PM
|NBC/Peacock
|Notre Dame, IN
|at USC
|Saturday, Nov. 26
|TBA
|TBA
|Los Angeles, CA
*All TBAs are as of Nov. 10, 2022
The Fighting Irish had a strong 2021 season finishing with an 11-1 regular-season record, but ultimately fell to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Here was the full, detailed schedule for Notre Dame’s 2021 football season:
2021 Notre Dame football results
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|RESULT
|at Florida State
|Sept. 5
|W, 41-38 OT
|vs.Toledo
|Sept. 11
|W, 32-29
|vs. Purdue
|Sept. 18
|W, 27-13
|vs. Wisconsin (Chicago, IL)
|Sept. 25
|W, 41-13
|vs. Cincinnati
|October 2
|Sat, 24-13
|at Virginia Tech
|October 9
|W, 32-29
|vs. USC
|October 23
|W, 31-16
|vs. North Carolina
|October 30
|W, 44-34
|vs. Navy
|November 6
|W, 34-6
|at Virginia
|November 13
|W, 28-3
|vs. Georgia Tech
|November 20
|W, 55-0
|at Stanford
|November 27
|W, 45-14
|vs. Oklahoma State (Glendale, AZ)
|January 1
|L, 37-35
HISTORY: College football programs with the most national titles
Notre Dame has played in the College Football Playoff twice: 2018 and 2020.
Here is the upcoming schedule for the 2022-2023 CFP:
College Football Playoff schedule
|ROUND
|GAME
|DATE
|LOCATION
|STADIUM
|Semifinals
|Fiesta Bowl
|December 31, 2022
|Glendale, AZ
|
State Farm Stadium
|Semifinals
|Peach Bowl
|December 31, 2022
|Atlanta, GA
|
Mercedes Benz Stadium
|Championship
|National Championship
|Jan. 9, 2023
|Los Angeles, CA
|So-Fi Stadium