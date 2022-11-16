2022 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, scores

Here is the updated Notre Dame football schedule for the 2022 season, including results, TV networks, times and locations.

OPPONENT SCORE DATE TIME (ET) TV Location at Ohio State Sat, 21-10 Saturday, Sept. 3 7:30 PM ABC Columbus, Ohio vs. Marshall L, 26-21 Saturday, Sept. 10 2:30 PM NBC Notre Dame, IN vs. California W, 24-17 Saturday, Sept. 17 2:30 PM NBC Notre Dame, IN at North Carolina W, 45-32 Saturday, Sept. 24 3:30 PM ABC Chapel Hill, NC vs. BYU (Las Vegas, NV) W, 28-20 Saturday, Oct. 8 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Las Vegas, NV vs. Stanford Saturday, 16-14 Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN vs. UNLV W, 44-21 Saturday, Oct. 22 2:30 PM Peacock Notre Dame, IN at Syracuse W, 41-24 Saturday, Oct. 29 12 p.m ABC Syracuse, NY vs. Clemson W, 35-14 Saturday, Nov. 5 7:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) W, 35-32 Saturday, Nov. 12 Noon ABC Baltimore, MD vs. Boston College Saturday, Nov. 19 2:30 PM NBC/Peacock Notre Dame, IN at USC Saturday, Nov. 26 TBA TBA Los Angeles, CA

*All TBAs are as of Nov. 10, 2022

The Fighting Irish had a strong 2021 season finishing with an 11-1 regular-season record, but ultimately fell to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here was the full, detailed schedule for Notre Dame’s 2021 football season:

2021 Notre Dame football results

OPPONENT DATE RESULT at Florida State Sept. 5 W, 41-38 OT vs.Toledo Sept. 11 W, 32-29 vs. Purdue Sept. 18 W, 27-13 vs. Wisconsin (Chicago, IL) Sept. 25 W, 41-13 vs. Cincinnati October 2 Sat, 24-13 at Virginia Tech October 9 W, 32-29 vs. USC October 23 W, 31-16 vs. North Carolina October 30 W, 44-34 vs. Navy November 6 W, 34-6 at Virginia November 13 W, 28-3 vs. Georgia Tech November 20 W, 55-0 at Stanford November 27 W, 45-14 vs. Oklahoma State (Glendale, AZ) January 1 L, 37-35

Notre Dame has played in the College Football Playoff twice: 2018 and 2020.

