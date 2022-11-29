2022 Northwest Herald All-Area team—Shaw Local
Meet the 2022 Northwest Herald All-Area girls golf team.
FIRST TEAM
Madison Donovan, McHenry, jr.
Donovan was the Fox Valley Conference points Champion and placed runner-up at the conference tournament with an 87, leading the Warriors to their first conference Championship since 2003. Donovan averaged a 39.9 in 11 Duals as McHenry went undefeated in the FVC. She earned a Class 2A Sectional berth for the third straight season.
Riley Klotz, Johnsburg, sr.
Klotz captured the Kishwaukee River Conference Championship with an 83 and was voted the KRC Girls Golfer of the Year by coaches. She tied for third at regionals with an 82 and led the Skyhawks to sectionals as a team for the ninth consecutive season. She qualified for the Class 1A state meet and took 45th with a two-day score of 87-84-171.
Delaney Medlyn, Crystal Lake Central co-op, i.e.
Medlyn, the 2022 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year, captured the McHenry Country Tournament Championship by four shots with a 75 and was fourth at the FVC Tournament. Medlyn, who goes to Cary-Grove, was sixth at regionals (81) and eighth at sectionals (79). She was the area’s only golfer to advance to the Class 2A state meet, tying for 64th with a score of 82-81-163.
Ella Notaro, Marian Central, jr.
Notaro took fourth at the McHenry County Tournament with an 85 and had a stellar postseason, tying for third at regionals with an 82 and ninth at sectionals with an 88 to earn her first state berth. At the Class 1A state meet, the Hurricanes junior placed 35th with an 86-78-164.
SECOND TEAM
Jenna Albanese, Prairie Ridge, So.
Aubrey Dingbaum, Huntley, jr.
Lily Farnam, Hampshire, sr.
Aubree Lundin, McHenry, sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Abby Kay, Prairie Ridge, sr.
Magen Laas, Dundee-Crown, jr.
Cadence Leucht, Marengo, jr.
Emma Leucht, Marengo, jr.
Nina Notaro, Marian Central, so.
Rylee Rud, Crystal Lake Central co-op, fr.
Kaylee Seo, Hampshire, So.
Maddie Sloan, Huntley, So.
