2022 Northwest Herald All-Area team—Shaw Local

Meet the 2022 Northwest Herald All-Area boys golf team.

FIRST TEAM

Marian Central's Peter Louise watches his tee shot on the first hole during the IHSA 2A Marengo Regional Golf Tournament Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2023, at Marengo Ridge Golf Club.

Marian Central’s Peter Louise watches his tee shot during the Class 2A Marengo Regional in September at Marengo Ridge Golf Club.
(Gregory Shaver – [email protected]/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media)

Peter Louise, Marian Central, so.

Louise was 14th at regionals with an 85, leading the Hurricanes to a Sectional berth, and tied for 12th at sectionals to advance to the Class 2A state tournament. The sophomore shot a 90 at state but didn’t make the Day 2 cut.

Prairie Ridge's Charlie Pettrone watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee.

Prairie Ridge’s Charlie Pettrone watches his tee shot during the Fox Valley Conference Tournament in September at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee. (Gregory Shaver – [email protected]/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media)

Charlie Pettrone, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Pettrone, the 2022 Northwest Herald Boys Golfer of the Year, tied for second at regionals with a 73 and tied for third at sectionals with a 74. He won the Fox Valley Conference Tournament with a 74 and was the FVC’s end-of-season points champion. The Wolves junior qualified for the Class 2A state meet and tied for 17th with a 75-78-153.

Crystal Lake South's Nate Stewart watches his fairway shot on the ninth hole during the IHSA 2A Marengo Regional Golf Tournament Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2023, at Marengo Ridge Golf Club.

Crystal Lake South’s Nate Stewart watches his fairway shot during the Class 2A Marengo Regional in September at Marengo Ridge Golf Club. (Gregory Shaver – [email protected]/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media)

Nate Stewart, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Stewart earned a Class 2A regional individual title with a 72 and was second at the FVC Tournament with a 76. Stewart missed the state cut by two shots with an 82 at sectionals. The Gators senior was runner-up in the conference’s end-of-season points standings.

Cary-Grove's Maddux Tarasievich watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the Fox Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee.

Cary-Grove’s Maddux Tarasievich watches his tee shot during the Fox Valley Conference Tournament in September at Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee. (Gregory Shaver – [email protected]/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media)

Maddux Tarasievich, Cary-Grove, sr.

Tarasievich tied for third at the FVC Meet with a 77 and took third in the conference’s end-of-season points standings. The Trojans senior was seventh at regionals with a 76 and posted a 78 at sectionals, missing the Class 3A state cut by four shots.

SECOND TEAM

Eric Brown, Hampshire, jr.

Brendan Busky, Huntley, sr.

Nathan Elm, Huntley, jr.

Jake Russell, Dundee-Crown, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Nolan Adamczyk, Hampshire, fr.

Jack Bice, Crystal Lake Central, So.

Marc Cheng, Woodstock North co-op, fr.

Frank Ferru, Woodstock North co-op, sr.

Logan Garafol, Harvard, jr.

Nooa Hakala, Huntley, jr.

Jeff Lehn, Richmond-Burton, jr.

Aidan Sivore, Woodstock North co-op, sr.

