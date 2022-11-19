2022 NJAC Football All-Conference Announced

PITMAN, NJ — Christopher Newport’s Matt Dzierski (Lorton, VA/South County) has been named the NJAC Football Offensive Player of the Year for the second time and William Paterson’s Nazier Wright (Paterson, NJ/John F. Kennedy) has been named the Sam Mills Defensive Player of the Year.

The duo headlines the 74-member NJAC Football All-Conference Team, selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches and based on conference-only performance.

Kean’s Nick Firth (Manville, NJ/Manville) was named Special Teams Player of the Year. William Paterson’s Nazir Dale (Camden, NJ/Brimm Medical Arts) is the NJAC Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Christopher Newport’s Yasir Geter (Suffolk, VA/King’s Fork) earns Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. CNU’s Paul Crowley earned Coach of the Year accolades.

Dzierski wins this honor for the second straight season. The three-time NJAC Offensive Player of the Week, he led the NJAC in conference-only total offense (229.8 yards per game) and conference-only pass completion percentage (68.1%), and second in conference-only passing (177.8 yards per games). He also currently ranks 19th in NCAA Division III in overall pass completion percentage. They threw for eight touchdowns and rushed for eight more against NJAC opponents as the Captains finished 5-1 in conference play and second overall after being Predicted fifth in the NJAC preseason poll.

Wright was the backbone to a much-improved William Paterson defense this season. The two-time all-conference pick tied for second in the NJAC in conference-only tackles for loss (1.6 TFL per game) with 13 Solo and six Assisted tackles for loss to cost opponents 76 yards. He also ranked tied for sixth in total sacks against NJAC foes (3.0) and ninth in conference-only tackles per game (7.2). They led the Pioneers to a .500 overall record and into a tie for fourth place after being predicted to finish seventh in the preseason poll.

Firth led all NJAC punters with an average punt of 42.2 yards in conference play, punting 35 times for a league-high 1,478 yards against NJAC opponents. He recorded three touchbacks and placed seven inside the 20-yard line while punting eight for 50 or more yards with a long of 76 yards. Firth is a two-time NJAC First Team punter.

Dale, a three-time Offensive Rookie of the Week, made immediate contributions on the Pioneers’ offense. An NJAC All-Conference First Team running back in just his first season, Dale was the top rookie and ranked fourth overall in conference-only rushing (71.2 yards per game). They rushed for three touchdowns in NJAC play. Overall, he posted three 100+ yard rushing games including a nonconference 206-yard rushing game against Keystone.

Getter, a three-time NJAC Defensive Rookie of the Week, posted 16 Solo tackles and five assists for a total of 21 against conference opponents. He tied for second among all NJAC players with two interceptions in conference play and added three pass breakups.

Crowley is named NJAC Coach of the Year in his first full season at the helm of the CNU program. Taking over in December 2021, Crowley’s Squad was predicted to finish fifth in the preseason poll. Instead, he guided the program to a 5-1 NJAC record and second place, taking five-time Champion No. 25 Salisbury to the Brink in the NJAC title-clinching game. They had 10 players earn all-conference accolades, including major award winners Dzierski and Geter.