2022 NJAC Football All-Conference Announced

PITMAN, NJ — Christopher Newport’s Matt Dzierski (Lorton, VA/South County) has been named the NJAC Football Offensive Player of the Year for the second time and William Paterson’s Nazier Wright (Paterson, NJ/John F. Kennedy) has been named the Sam Mills Defensive Player of the Year.

The duo headlines the 74-member NJAC Football All-Conference Team, selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches and based on conference-only performance.

Kean’s Nick Firth (Manville, NJ/Manville) was named Special Teams Player of the Year. William Paterson’s Nazir Dale (Camden, NJ/Brimm Medical Arts) is the NJAC Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Christopher Newport’s Yasir Geter (Suffolk, VA/King’s Fork) earns Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. CNU’s Paul Crowley earned Coach of the Year accolades.

Dzierski wins this honor for the second straight season. The three-time NJAC Offensive Player of the Week, he led the NJAC in conference-only total offense (229.8 yards per game) and conference-only pass completion percentage (68.1%), and second in conference-only passing (177.8 yards per games). He also currently ranks 19th in NCAA Division III in overall pass completion percentage. They threw for eight touchdowns and rushed for eight more against NJAC opponents as the Captains finished 5-1 in conference play and second overall after being Predicted fifth in the NJAC preseason poll.

Wright was the backbone to a much-improved William Paterson defense this season. The two-time all-conference pick tied for second in the NJAC in conference-only tackles for loss (1.6 TFL per game) with 13 Solo and six Assisted tackles for loss to cost opponents 76 yards. He also ranked tied for sixth in total sacks against NJAC foes (3.0) and ninth in conference-only tackles per game (7.2). They led the Pioneers to a .500 overall record and into a tie for fourth place after being predicted to finish seventh in the preseason poll.

Firth led all NJAC punters with an average punt of 42.2 yards in conference play, punting 35 times for a league-high 1,478 yards against NJAC opponents. He recorded three touchbacks and placed seven inside the 20-yard line while punting eight for 50 or more yards with a long of 76 yards. Firth is a two-time NJAC First Team punter.

Dale, a three-time Offensive Rookie of the Week, made immediate contributions on the Pioneers’ offense. An NJAC All-Conference First Team running back in just his first season, Dale was the top rookie and ranked fourth overall in conference-only rushing (71.2 yards per game). They rushed for three touchdowns in NJAC play. Overall, he posted three 100+ yard rushing games including a nonconference 206-yard rushing game against Keystone.

Getter, a three-time NJAC Defensive Rookie of the Week, posted 16 Solo tackles and five assists for a total of 21 against conference opponents. He tied for second among all NJAC players with two interceptions in conference play and added three pass breakups.

Crowley is named NJAC Coach of the Year in his first full season at the helm of the CNU program. Taking over in December 2021, Crowley’s Squad was predicted to finish fifth in the preseason poll. Instead, he guided the program to a 5-1 NJAC record and second place, taking five-time Champion No. 25 Salisbury to the Brink in the NJAC title-clinching game. They had 10 players earn all-conference accolades, including major award winners Dzierski and Geter.

2022 NEW JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
ALL-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL TEAM
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matt Dzierski, Christopher Newport
SAM MILLS DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nazier Wright, William Paterson
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nick Firth, Kean
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Nazir Dale, William Paterson
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Yasir Geter, Christopher Newport
COACH OF THE YEAR: Paul Crowley, Christopher Newport
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Name Year Pos. School Hometown/High School
Matt Dzierski* Jr QB Christopher Newport Lorton, VA/South County
Mike Husni^ MR QB Rowan Toms River, NJ/Toms River North
Nazir Dale FR RB William Paterson Camden, NJ/Brimm Medical Arts
James Fara* Jr RB Rowan Point Pleasant, NJ/Point Pleasant Boro
Joey Bildstein* Jr FB Salisbury Ridgely, MD/North Caroline
Hunter Cleaver^ MR WR Salisbury Walkersville, MD/Walkersville
Colin Hart FR WR Christopher Newport Ashburn, VA/Stone Bridge
John Maldonado* MR WR Rowan Glassboro, NJ/Glassboro
Thomas Burke Jr YOU TCNJ Tysons Corner, VA/George C. Marshall
Duro Ajayi^ MR OL TCNJ Washington, NJ/Warren Hills
MJ Ajimatanrareje Jr OL Salisbury Columbia, MD/Long Reach
Josh Hartley MR OL Christopher Newport Newport News, VA/Woodside
Drew Knott*# MR OL Christopher Newport King George, VA/King George
Tony Mason SO OL Salisbury New Castle, DE/St. George’s
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Name Year Pos. School Hometown/High School
Nick Celli* GR DL TCNJ Martinsville, NJ/Bridgewater-Raritan
Ahmad Gantt Jr DL Rowan Cinnaminson, NJ/Cinnaminson
Dimitri Pali*# Jr DL Montclair State Northfield, NJ/Holy Spirit
Meir Pittman Jr DL Kean Burlington City, NJ/Burlington City
Nicholas Burgess SO LB Montclair State Hackensack, NJ/Cardinal Hayes (NY)
Jimmy Celentano SO LB Salisbury Jackson, NJ/Jackson Liberty
Aaron Cottrell* MR LB Kean Villas, NJ/Lower Cape May
Nazier Wright* MR LB William Paterson Paterson, NJ/John F. Kennedy
Nas Neal% MR CB Kean East Orange, NJ/Newark Tech
Kyeon Taylor* MR CB Kean Willingboro, NJ/Rancocas Valley
Josh Uvodich MR CB Christopher Newport Williamsburg, VA/Bruton
Kindrick Braxton Jr S Christopher Newport Goochland, VA/Goochland
Caleb Brubaker SO S Salisbury Mechanicsburg, PA/Mechanicsburg Area
Mike Ramos% GR S Montclair State Kenilworth, NJ/David Brearley
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Nick Firth* MR P Kean Manville, NJ/Manville
Ryan Castle^ MR Q Christopher Newport Dublin, VA/Pulaski County
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Robbie Nungesser Jr QB Kean Ocean Township, NJ/Ocean Township
Dario Belizaire FR RB Salisbury Hurlock, MD/Cambridge-South Dorchester
Gunner White FR RB Christopher Newport Virginia Beach, VA/Tallwood
Jay Adams SO FB Kean Staten Island, NY/Curtis
Taz Burton^ Jr WR William Paterson Millville, NJ/Bridgeton
Jason Carlock MR WR Kean Babylon, NY/Babylon
Dazzy Iannuzzio SO WR Kean Galloway, NJ/Holy Spirit
Malin Jasinski Jr WR TCNJ Shamong, NJ/Seneca
Eric Cowan Jr YOU Montclair State Lakehurst, NJ/Manchester Township
Clem Carfaro SO OL Rowan Warren, NJ/Watchung Hills Regional
Angelo Greer MR OL Montclair State Sewell, NJ/St. Joseph’s (Hammonton)
Ariel Higuera# MR OL William Paterson Union City, NJ/Union City
Connor Lugo^ MR OL Salisbury Lawrenceville, NJ/Notre Dame
Sam Ray SO OL Montclair State Williamstown, NJ/Williamstown
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Joshua Harris% MR DL Kean Herndon, VA/Herndon
Ryan McGuire MR DL TCNJ Ogdensburg, NJ/Wallkill Valley
Jamma Ndiaye^# Jr DL Kean Union, NJ/Union
Mark Pierro Jr DL TCNJ Mahwah, NJ/Mahwah
Alajuwon Bell Jr LB William Paterson Paterson, NJ/Garrett Morgan Academy
Casey Counts Jr LB Salisbury Oakton, VA/James Madison
Brock Keeler Jr LB Salisbury Bridgeville, DE/Woodbridge
Samod Wingo Jr LB William Paterson North Brunswick, NJ/North Brunswick
Devyn Blount^#~ Jr CB William Paterson Neptune, NJ/Long Branch
AJ Butler% Jr CB Salisbury Swedesboro, NJ/Kingsway Regional
Jalil Terrell SO CB Montclair State Phillipsburg, NJ/DePaul Catholic
Anthony Bassani^~ GR S Kean Manalapan, NJ/Manalapan
Cole Groschel^ MR S TCNJ Brick, NJ/Brick
Brennan Ray*#+! GR S Montclair State Woodbine, NJ/Lower Cape May
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Michael Fitzpatrick SO P Montclair State Marlton, NJ/Cherokee
Jake Hurler Jr Q Rowan Freehold, NJ/Freehold
HONORABLE MENTION
Jaden Davis SO RB Salisbury Lewes, DE/Cape Henlopen
Matt Clarke*# Jr WR William Paterson Long Branch, NJ/Long Branch
TJ Sheehan MR WR TCNJ Caldwell, NJ/James Caldwell
Jake Zerillo MR WR Kean Sparta, NJ/Sparta
CJ Barrett% MR YOU Rowan Lindenwold, NJ/Sterling
Amaan Miller Jr OL Christopher Newport Newport News, VA/Manchester
Nasir Adams^ MR DL William Paterson Newark, NJ/Hudson Catholic
Chris Callighan Jr DL Salisbury Warrenton, VA/Kettle Run
Mike Mascioli^ MR LB Rowan Hammonton, NJ/St. Joseph
Jason Massengill GR LB Christopher Newport Columbia, MD/Long Reach
Sal Tardogno! GR LB TCNJ Manalapan, NJ/Manalapan
Omarie Wilmore MR LB Montclair State Belleville, NJ/Belleville
Kimani Carrington SO CB Montclair State Iselin, NJ/John F. Kennedy
George Chrissafis SO Q Kean Hamilton, NJ/Notre Dame
Key:
* – First Team All-Conference 2021
^ – Second Team All-Conference 2021
% – Honorable Mention 2021
# – All-Conference 2020-21
+ – Second Team All-Conference 2019
~ – Honorable Mention 2019
! – Honorable Mention 2018

