2022 NJAC Football All-Conference Announced
PITMAN, NJ — Christopher Newport’s Matt Dzierski (Lorton, VA/South County) has been named the NJAC Football Offensive Player of the Year for the second time and William Paterson’s Nazier Wright (Paterson, NJ/John F. Kennedy) has been named the Sam Mills Defensive Player of the Year.
The duo headlines the 74-member NJAC Football All-Conference Team, selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches and based on conference-only performance.
Kean’s Nick Firth (Manville, NJ/Manville) was named Special Teams Player of the Year. William Paterson’s Nazir Dale (Camden, NJ/Brimm Medical Arts) is the NJAC Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Christopher Newport’s Yasir Geter (Suffolk, VA/King’s Fork) earns Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. CNU’s Paul Crowley earned Coach of the Year accolades.
Dzierski wins this honor for the second straight season. The three-time NJAC Offensive Player of the Week, he led the NJAC in conference-only total offense (229.8 yards per game) and conference-only pass completion percentage (68.1%), and second in conference-only passing (177.8 yards per games). He also currently ranks 19th in NCAA Division III in overall pass completion percentage. They threw for eight touchdowns and rushed for eight more against NJAC opponents as the Captains finished 5-1 in conference play and second overall after being Predicted fifth in the NJAC preseason poll.
Wright was the backbone to a much-improved William Paterson defense this season. The two-time all-conference pick tied for second in the NJAC in conference-only tackles for loss (1.6 TFL per game) with 13 Solo and six Assisted tackles for loss to cost opponents 76 yards. He also ranked tied for sixth in total sacks against NJAC foes (3.0) and ninth in conference-only tackles per game (7.2). They led the Pioneers to a .500 overall record and into a tie for fourth place after being predicted to finish seventh in the preseason poll.
Firth led all NJAC punters with an average punt of 42.2 yards in conference play, punting 35 times for a league-high 1,478 yards against NJAC opponents. He recorded three touchbacks and placed seven inside the 20-yard line while punting eight for 50 or more yards with a long of 76 yards. Firth is a two-time NJAC First Team punter.
Dale, a three-time Offensive Rookie of the Week, made immediate contributions on the Pioneers’ offense. An NJAC All-Conference First Team running back in just his first season, Dale was the top rookie and ranked fourth overall in conference-only rushing (71.2 yards per game). They rushed for three touchdowns in NJAC play. Overall, he posted three 100+ yard rushing games including a nonconference 206-yard rushing game against Keystone.
Getter, a three-time NJAC Defensive Rookie of the Week, posted 16 Solo tackles and five assists for a total of 21 against conference opponents. He tied for second among all NJAC players with two interceptions in conference play and added three pass breakups.
Crowley is named NJAC Coach of the Year in his first full season at the helm of the CNU program. Taking over in December 2021, Crowley’s Squad was predicted to finish fifth in the preseason poll. Instead, he guided the program to a 5-1 NJAC record and second place, taking five-time Champion No. 25 Salisbury to the Brink in the NJAC title-clinching game. They had 10 players earn all-conference accolades, including major award winners Dzierski and Geter.
|2022 NEW JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
ALL-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL TEAM
|OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matt Dzierski, Christopher Newport
|SAM MILLS DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nazier Wright, William Paterson
|SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nick Firth, Kean
|OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Nazir Dale, William Paterson
|DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Yasir Geter, Christopher Newport
|COACH OF THE YEAR: Paul Crowley, Christopher Newport
|FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown/High School
|Matt Dzierski*
|Jr
|QB
|Christopher Newport
|Lorton, VA/South County
|Mike Husni^
|MR
|QB
|Rowan
|Toms River, NJ/Toms River North
|Nazir Dale
|FR
|RB
|William Paterson
|Camden, NJ/Brimm Medical Arts
|James Fara*
|Jr
|RB
|Rowan
|Point Pleasant, NJ/Point Pleasant Boro
|Joey Bildstein*
|Jr
|FB
|Salisbury
|Ridgely, MD/North Caroline
|Hunter Cleaver^
|MR
|WR
|Salisbury
|Walkersville, MD/Walkersville
|Colin Hart
|FR
|WR
|Christopher Newport
|Ashburn, VA/Stone Bridge
|John Maldonado*
|MR
|WR
|Rowan
|Glassboro, NJ/Glassboro
|Thomas Burke
|Jr
|YOU
|TCNJ
|Tysons Corner, VA/George C. Marshall
|Duro Ajayi^
|MR
|OL
|TCNJ
|Washington, NJ/Warren Hills
|MJ Ajimatanrareje
|Jr
|OL
|Salisbury
|Columbia, MD/Long Reach
|Josh Hartley
|MR
|OL
|Christopher Newport
|Newport News, VA/Woodside
|Drew Knott*#
|MR
|OL
|Christopher Newport
|King George, VA/King George
|Tony Mason
|SO
|OL
|Salisbury
|New Castle, DE/St. George’s
|FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown/High School
|Nick Celli*
|GR
|DL
|TCNJ
|Martinsville, NJ/Bridgewater-Raritan
|Ahmad Gantt
|Jr
|DL
|Rowan
|Cinnaminson, NJ/Cinnaminson
|Dimitri Pali*#
|Jr
|DL
|Montclair State
|Northfield, NJ/Holy Spirit
|Meir Pittman
|Jr
|DL
|Kean
|Burlington City, NJ/Burlington City
|Nicholas Burgess
|SO
|LB
|Montclair State
|Hackensack, NJ/Cardinal Hayes (NY)
|Jimmy Celentano
|SO
|LB
|Salisbury
|Jackson, NJ/Jackson Liberty
|Aaron Cottrell*
|MR
|LB
|Kean
|Villas, NJ/Lower Cape May
|Nazier Wright*
|MR
|LB
|William Paterson
|Paterson, NJ/John F. Kennedy
|Nas Neal%
|MR
|CB
|Kean
|East Orange, NJ/Newark Tech
|Kyeon Taylor*
|MR
|CB
|Kean
|Willingboro, NJ/Rancocas Valley
|Josh Uvodich
|MR
|CB
|Christopher Newport
|Williamsburg, VA/Bruton
|Kindrick Braxton
|Jr
|S
|Christopher Newport
|Goochland, VA/Goochland
|Caleb Brubaker
|SO
|S
|Salisbury
|Mechanicsburg, PA/Mechanicsburg Area
|Mike Ramos%
|GR
|S
|Montclair State
|Kenilworth, NJ/David Brearley
|FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
|Nick Firth*
|MR
|P
|Kean
|Manville, NJ/Manville
|Ryan Castle^
|MR
|Q
|Christopher Newport
|Dublin, VA/Pulaski County
|SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
|Robbie Nungesser
|Jr
|QB
|Kean
|Ocean Township, NJ/Ocean Township
|Dario Belizaire
|FR
|RB
|Salisbury
|Hurlock, MD/Cambridge-South Dorchester
|Gunner White
|FR
|RB
|Christopher Newport
|Virginia Beach, VA/Tallwood
|Jay Adams
|SO
|FB
|Kean
|Staten Island, NY/Curtis
|Taz Burton^
|Jr
|WR
|William Paterson
|Millville, NJ/Bridgeton
|Jason Carlock
|MR
|WR
|Kean
|Babylon, NY/Babylon
|Dazzy Iannuzzio
|SO
|WR
|Kean
|Galloway, NJ/Holy Spirit
|Malin Jasinski
|Jr
|WR
|TCNJ
|Shamong, NJ/Seneca
|Eric Cowan
|Jr
|YOU
|Montclair State
|Lakehurst, NJ/Manchester Township
|Clem Carfaro
|SO
|OL
|Rowan
|Warren, NJ/Watchung Hills Regional
|Angelo Greer
|MR
|OL
|Montclair State
|Sewell, NJ/St. Joseph’s (Hammonton)
|Ariel Higuera#
|MR
|OL
|William Paterson
|Union City, NJ/Union City
|Connor Lugo^
|MR
|OL
|Salisbury
|Lawrenceville, NJ/Notre Dame
|Sam Ray
|SO
|OL
|Montclair State
|Williamstown, NJ/Williamstown
|SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
|Joshua Harris%
|MR
|DL
|Kean
|Herndon, VA/Herndon
|Ryan McGuire
|MR
|DL
|TCNJ
|Ogdensburg, NJ/Wallkill Valley
|Jamma Ndiaye^#
|Jr
|DL
|Kean
|Union, NJ/Union
|Mark Pierro
|Jr
|DL
|TCNJ
|Mahwah, NJ/Mahwah
|Alajuwon Bell
|Jr
|LB
|William Paterson
|Paterson, NJ/Garrett Morgan Academy
|Casey Counts
|Jr
|LB
|Salisbury
|Oakton, VA/James Madison
|Brock Keeler
|Jr
|LB
|Salisbury
|Bridgeville, DE/Woodbridge
|Samod Wingo
|Jr
|LB
|William Paterson
|North Brunswick, NJ/North Brunswick
|Devyn Blount^#~
|Jr
|CB
|William Paterson
|Neptune, NJ/Long Branch
|AJ Butler%
|Jr
|CB
|Salisbury
|Swedesboro, NJ/Kingsway Regional
|Jalil Terrell
|SO
|CB
|Montclair State
|Phillipsburg, NJ/DePaul Catholic
|Anthony Bassani^~
|GR
|S
|Kean
|Manalapan, NJ/Manalapan
|Cole Groschel^
|MR
|S
|TCNJ
|Brick, NJ/Brick
|Brennan Ray*#+!
|GR
|S
|Montclair State
|Woodbine, NJ/Lower Cape May
|SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
|Michael Fitzpatrick
|SO
|P
|Montclair State
|Marlton, NJ/Cherokee
|Jake Hurler
|Jr
|Q
|Rowan
|Freehold, NJ/Freehold
|HONORABLE MENTION
|Jaden Davis
|SO
|RB
|Salisbury
|Lewes, DE/Cape Henlopen
|Matt Clarke*#
|Jr
|WR
|William Paterson
|Long Branch, NJ/Long Branch
|TJ Sheehan
|MR
|WR
|TCNJ
|Caldwell, NJ/James Caldwell
|Jake Zerillo
|MR
|WR
|Kean
|Sparta, NJ/Sparta
|CJ Barrett%
|MR
|YOU
|Rowan
|Lindenwold, NJ/Sterling
|Amaan Miller
|Jr
|OL
|Christopher Newport
|Newport News, VA/Manchester
|Nasir Adams^
|MR
|DL
|William Paterson
|Newark, NJ/Hudson Catholic
|Chris Callighan
|Jr
|DL
|Salisbury
|Warrenton, VA/Kettle Run
|Mike Mascioli^
|MR
|LB
|Rowan
|Hammonton, NJ/St. Joseph
|Jason Massengill
|GR
|LB
|Christopher Newport
|Columbia, MD/Long Reach
|Sal Tardogno!
|GR
|LB
|TCNJ
|Manalapan, NJ/Manalapan
|Omarie Wilmore
|MR
|LB
|Montclair State
|Belleville, NJ/Belleville
|Kimani Carrington
|SO
|CB
|Montclair State
|Iselin, NJ/John F. Kennedy
|George Chrissafis
|SO
|Q
|Kean
|Hamilton, NJ/Notre Dame
|Key:
* – First Team All-Conference 2021
^ – Second Team All-Conference 2021
% – Honorable Mention 2021
# – All-Conference 2020-21
+ – Second Team All-Conference 2019
~ – Honorable Mention 2019
! – Honorable Mention 2018