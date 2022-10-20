2022 NFL trade rumors: Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam drawing interest from teams, per reports

The Broncos offense has been one of the NFL’s worst through six games of the 2022 season, scoring fewer points than every other team. But that doesn’t mean other clubs aren’t interested in their players. With less than two weeks until the Nov. 1 trade deadline, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is Emerging as a target around the league, per ESPN and Pro Football Network.

Okwuegbunam, 24, was on track to become Denver’s top tight end after Noah Fant’s departure as part of the Russell Wilson trade this offseason. But he’s logged just 16 total snaps the last three weeks, sitting out Monday’s Week 6 loss to the Chargers while Rookie third-round pick Greg Dulcich debuted as a new outlet for Wilson. Other teams have already begun inquiring about Denver’s tight end depth, ESPN reported, with Okwuegbunam in particular the subject of several potential offers.

The former Missouri standout, a fourth-round pick in 2020, started six games last season for the Broncos, catching 33 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Since a five-catch performance in Week 1, however, he’s fallen behind veteran reserves Andrew Beck, Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson; and with Dulcich now primed to remain the starter after hauling in a deep touchdown against the Chargers, Okwuegbunam now sits at No. 5 on the team’s official depth chart.

Dulcich may have emerged earlier, sending Okwuegbunam to the bench, but he missed the first five games with a hamstring injury. In the event the Broncos are able to finalize a deal for the latter, the return compensation doesn’t figure to be more than a late-round draft pick.