2022 NFL trade deadline: Rams have interest in Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb

The Los Angeles Rams are very interested in trading for a pass rusher before the Nov. 1 deadline according to multiple league sources, and they’re closely watching the Broncos in London on Sunday morning.

The Rams are interested in Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who is near or at the top of the Rams’ wish list. Chubb is currently on his fifth-year option, so the Rams would need to feel sure they could negotiate a long-term deal with him before making the trade.

The Rams have told teams they’re willing to part with future first-round picks, but the Rams don’t have one in 2023 by virtue of the Matthew Stafford trade. That’s complicating matters because a team would be trading a blue-chip player for compensation they wouldn’t see for a year.

The Rams were recently outbid by the 49ers for Christian McCaffrey. Their lack of a fourth-round pick helped San Francisco to win out for the running back’s services.

Available pass rushers aren’t falling off trees. Carolina appears unwilling to part with Brian Burns. LA was relieved to see Philadelphia scoop up Robert Quinn knowing the former Ram likely didn’t want a reunion with the team and the fact that the Eagles were some of their main competition at edge rusher.

The Kansas City Chiefs are also deeply interested in a pass rusher. With the teams being in opposite divisions, they’re not necessarily battling one another for the same players. Denver, for example, should have no interest in trading Chubb to their AFC West rivals.