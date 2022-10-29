2022 NFL trade deadline buzz: Players available and potential Landing spots

In one way, the NFL trade deadline is the same this year as it is any other year—you’ll hear a lot of names available ahead of Tuesday’s 4 pm ET cutoff without many players being moved by then.

In another way, it’s different.

This year, for one reason or another, there’s a focus, among buyers, on premium pass rushers. It’s hard to say—with the deadline three days out—whether anyone will be able to pry Brian Burns from the Panthers, Bradley Chubb from the Broncos or Josh Allen from the Jaguars. But two things are certain—teams will try, and it won’t be easy to land one of them.

