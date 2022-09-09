2022 NFL Season To Start With 29 Cal Affiliates

Cal has 29 NFL Affiliates including 15 on active rosters as the 2022 regular season begins Thursday.

BERKELEY – Cal has 28 former players who finished their Collegiate football Careers with the Golden Bears Affiliated with NFL teams at the beginning of the league’s 2022 campaign that starts Thursday when the Super Bowl LVI Champion Los Angeles Rams host Buffalo at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (5:20 p.m. PT).

Cal has 15 players on active NFL rosters with 14 of those looking to make their 2022 debuts Sunday including WR Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), DE Tyson Alualu (Pittsburgh), TE Stephen Anderson (Arizona), P Bryan Anger (Dallas), S Camryn Bynum (Minnesota), S Ashtyn Davis (New York Jets), QB Jared Goff (Detroit), S Jaylinn Hawkins (Atlanta), S Elijah Hicks (Chicago), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (Jacksonville), DE Cameron Jordan (New Orleans), OL Patrick Mekari (Baltimore), QB Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay) and TE Jake Tonges (Chicago). OL Jake Curhan (Seattle) begins his campaign Monday when the Seahawks host Denver in the final game of Week 1 (5:15 pm PT).

All former Cal players have previously played in a regular-season game in the NFL other than Bears’ Rookies Hicks and Tonges.

In addition, TE Ian Bunting (Dallas) and CB Josh Drayden (Washington) will start the 2022 season on injured reserve.

Six former Cal players – Chase Garbers (Las Vegas), Cameron Goode (Miami), Jordan Kunaszyk (Cleveland), Richard Rodgers II (Los Angeles Chargers), Davis Webb (New York Giants) and Patrick Laird (Tampa Bay) – will begin the 2022 campaign on practice squads.