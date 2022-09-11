2022 NFL season predictions: Picking Super Bowl, playoff teams and final standings for all 32 teams

The 2022 NFL season is finally here. The league’s 32 teams will play 272 games between now and the end of the regular season, then 13 more before we crown a Super Bowl Champion in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023.

Before all that, though, the Los Angeles Rams will kick off their own title defense on Thursday night, when they take on the Buffalo Bills. Both of those teams are among the favorites in their respective conferences, and it should come as no surprise that they number among the teams unanimously selected to make the Playoffs this season by our panel of experts.

What else did Jason La Canfora, Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson, and myself predict? We’re glad you asked, because the answer to that question is contained below. Here are a few notes before we get to the projected standings for each division, wild card teams, and Super Bowl participants:

There was a whole lot of agreement between our panelists this year, but not a single division where we had unanimous agreement on the exact order of finish in the standings. The closest we came was in the AFC East, where everyone had the same team in first and second and all but one panelist had the same team finishing third.

The things we had unanimity on: The Bills winning the AFC East, the Dolphins finishing second in the AFC East, the Texans finishing last in the AFC South, the Eagles finishing first in the NFC East, the Cowboys finishing second in the NFC East, and the Bears finishing last in the NFC North.

We had five unanimous playoff participants in the AFC: the Bills, Bengals, Ravens, Chiefs, and Chargers. There were also five unanimous playoff teams in the NFC: the Eagles, Packers, Buccaneers, Rams, and 49ers. Only two teams that received at least one vote to make the playoffs, received only that one vote. (The Jaguars and Raiders.) Every other team that got a vote, received multiple votes to make the field.

There were FOURTEEN teams that received exactly zero votes for the playoffs: Patriots, Jets, Steelers, Browns, Titans, Texans, Giants, Commanders, Lions, Bears, Panthers, Falcons, Cardinals, and Seahawks.

Our six experts combined to have a total of eight different teams playing in the Super Bowl, but everyone had their Super Bowl Winner come from the same conference. Three panelists picked the same AFC team, and no other squad got more than one vote. Meanwhile, we had four different NFC champions, with two getting two votes apiece and two getting a single vote.

Alright, let’s get to these predictions.