2022 NFL Rookie of the Year odds: Kenneth Walker, Dameon Pierce in tight race

Running backs hold the edge in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race with the Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker as a slight favorite over the Texans’ Dameon Pierce after Week 9, via BetMGM. Here’s what you should know:

  • Pierce leads all rookies with 678 yards and ranks sixth among all players in rushing.
  • Walker ranks 15th overall in rushing with 570 yards and sixth with seven rushing touchdowns.
  • The Saints’ Chris Olave leads all rookies with 618 receiving yards, ranking him ninth overall.

Here’s a look at the odds for all the non-NFL MVP Awards races:

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Player Opening Odds Before Week 9 Current Odds

+1100

+150

+100

+2000

+325

+175

+1000

+500

+700

+1000

+2000

+2000

+12500

+3000

+2800

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Player Opening Odds Before Week 9 Current Odds

+1000

+175

+100

+10000

+300

+250

+500

+1000

+1100

+1200

+1600

+1600

Off the board

+1200

+1800

+5000

+1200

+1800

Offensive Player of the Year

Player Opening Odds Before Week 9 Current Odds

+4000

+350

+325

+4000

+800

+350

+2000

+1000

+1000

+1600

+500

+1000

+4000

+1200

+1100

+2500

+800

+1100

Defensive Player of the Year

Player Opening Odds Before Week 9 Current Odds

+900

-225

-250

+1200

+750

+900

+600

+1200

+1200

+6600

+2500

+1200

+3000

+2200

+2200

+800

+2000

+2500

+4000

+2500

+2500

+8000

+5000

+2500

Comeback Player of the Year

Player Opening Odds Before Week 9 Current Odds

Off the board

+225

-135

Off the board

-155

+140

+1000

+750

+1100

+350

+1200

+1400

Off the board

+1600

+1800

Coach of the Year

Player Opening Odds Before Week 9 Current Odds

+1600

-110

-130

+1400

+800

+700

+4000

+1200

+700

+1400

+325

+800

+3000

+1200

+900

(Photo: David Cruz / USA Today)

