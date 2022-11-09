2022 NFL Rookie of the Year odds: Kenneth Walker, Dameon Pierce in tight race

Running backs hold the edge in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race with the Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker as a slight favorite over the Texans’ Dameon Pierce after Week 9, via BetMGM. Here’s what you should know:

Pierce leads all rookies with 678 yards and ranks sixth among all players in rushing.

Walker ranks 15th overall in rushing with 570 yards and sixth with seven rushing touchdowns.

The Saints’ Chris Olave leads all rookies with 618 receiving yards, ranking him ninth overall.

Here’s a look at the odds for all the non-NFL MVP Awards races:

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Player Opening Odds Before Week 9 Current Odds +1100 +150 +100 +2000 +325 +175 +1000 +500 +700 +1000 +2000 +2000 +12500 +3000 +2800

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Player Opening Odds Before Week 9 Current Odds +1000 +175 +100 +10000 +300 +250 +500 +1000 +1100 +1200 +1600 +1600 Off the board +1200 +1800 +5000 +1200 +1800

Offensive Player of the Year

Player Opening Odds Before Week 9 Current Odds +4000 +350 +325 +4000 +800 +350 +2000 +1000 +1000 +1600 +500 +1000 +4000 +1200 +1100 +2500 +800 +1100

Defensive Player of the Year

Player Opening Odds Before Week 9 Current Odds +900 -225 -250 +1200 +750 +900 +600 +1200 +1200 +6600 +2500 +1200 +3000 +2200 +2200 +800 +2000 +2500 +4000 +2500 +2500 +8000 +5000 +2500

Comeback Player of the Year

Player Opening Odds Before Week 9 Current Odds Off the board +225 -135 Off the board -155 +140 +1000 +750 +1100 +350 +1200 +1400 Off the board +1600 +1800

Coach of the Year

Player Opening Odds Before Week 9 Current Odds +1600 -110 -130 +1400 +800 +700 +4000 +1200 +700 +1400 +325 +800 +3000 +1200 +900

