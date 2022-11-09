2022 NFL Rookie of the Year odds: Kenneth Walker, Dameon Pierce in tight race
Running backs hold the edge in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race with the Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker as a slight favorite over the Texans’ Dameon Pierce after Week 9, via BetMGM. Here’s what you should know:
- Pierce leads all rookies with 678 yards and ranks sixth among all players in rushing.
- Walker ranks 15th overall in rushing with 570 yards and sixth with seven rushing touchdowns.
- The Saints’ Chris Olave leads all rookies with 618 receiving yards, ranking him ninth overall.
Here’s a look at the odds for all the non-NFL MVP Awards races:
GO DEEPER
2022 NFL MVP odds: Mahomes overtakes Allen, Hurts
Offensive Rookie of the Year
|Player
|Opening Odds
|Before Week 9
|Current Odds
|
+1100
|
+150
|
+100
|
+2000
|
+325
|
+175
|
+1000
|
+500
|
+700
|
+1000
|
+2000
|
+2000
|
+12500
|
+3000
|
+2800
Defensive Rookie of the Year
|Player
|Opening Odds
|Before Week 9
|Current Odds
|
+1000
|
+175
|
+100
|
+10000
|
+300
|
+250
|
+500
|
+1000
|
+1100
|
+1200
|
+1600
|
+1600
|
Off the board
|
+1200
|
+1800
|
+5000
|
+1200
|
+1800
Offensive Player of the Year
|Player
|Opening Odds
|Before Week 9
|Current Odds
|
+4000
|
+350
|
+325
|
+4000
|
+800
|
+350
|
+2000
|
+1000
|
+1000
|
+1600
|
+500
|
+1000
|
+4000
|
+1200
|
+1100
|
+2500
|
+800
|
+1100
Defensive Player of the Year
|Player
|Opening Odds
|Before Week 9
|Current Odds
|
+900
|
-225
|
-250
|
+1200
|
+750
|
+900
|
+600
|
+1200
|
+1200
|
+6600
|
+2500
|
+1200
|
+3000
|
+2200
|
+2200
|
+800
|
+2000
|
+2500
|
+4000
|
+2500
|
+2500
|
+8000
|
+5000
|
+2500
Comeback Player of the Year
|Player
|Opening Odds
|Before Week 9
|Current Odds
|
Off the board
|
+225
|
-135
|
Off the board
|
-155
|
+140
|
+1000
|
+750
|
+1100
|
+350
|
+1200
|
+1400
|
Off the board
|
+1600
|
+1800
Coach of the Year
|Player
|Opening Odds
|Before Week 9
|Current Odds
|
+1600
|
-110
|
-130
|
+1400
|
+800
|
+700
|
+4000
|
+1200
|
+700
|
+1400
|
+325
|
+800
|
+3000
|
+1200
|
+900
(Photo: David Cruz / USA Today)
.