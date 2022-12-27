2022 NFL Rookie of the Year odds: Jets’ Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner well ahead

Some NFL individual awards seem like a given, but others remain up in the air with two weeks left in the regular season. Here’s what you need to know on the latest odds for those honors:

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner continue to strengthen their chances for Offensive and defensive Rookie of the Year. Wilson has 71 catches for 996 yards and four touchdowns. Gardner has two interceptions, leads the NFL with 16 pass defenses and possesses a 63.9 opposing passer rating when targeted.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa hold a sizable lead by oddsmakers for the league’s offensive and defensive player of the year honors.

The most competitive race appears to be for the Comeback Player of the Year award with three prime candidates: the Giants’ Saquon Barkley, the Seahawks’ Geno Smith and the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey.

Here’s a look at the latest odds for the NFL rookie, player and Coach of the year awards, via BetMGM:

(Photo: Vincent Carchietta / USA Today)