2022 NFL Re-Draft: Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London Snubbed?

Atlanta Falcons Rookie wide receiver Drake London has been a bright spot in a passing game that has found inconsistent results.

Yet a re-draft of the wide receiver class by former Pro Bowl wide receiver of the Green Bay Packers Greg Jennings, London didn’t even get picked in the “do-over.”

Instead of taking London, Jennings had the Falcons taking Garrett Wilson at No. 8 overall, formerly of Ohio State and now of the New York Jets.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button