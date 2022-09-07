2022 NFL predictions: 49ers head back to playoffs; Nick Bosa wins award
There are few question marks on the 49ers’ roster.
The 49ers have some of the best (and highest-paid) players at their positions in the NFL. Players such as Trent Williams, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Fred Warner and others are ready to win.
Now.
But, Let’s face it, the player at the game’s most important position will not be playing his best ball for a while — certainly, not this season.
Still, quarterback Trey Lance has what it takes to keep things together and steer the 49ers in the right direction.
There will be ups and downs along the way, but we envision the 49ers earning a trip to the postseason for the third time in four seasons. Here is a look at our predictions for the 2022 NFL season:
AFC Standings
AFC WEST
1-Kansas City
2-Las Vegas
3-LA Chargers
4-Denver
AFC EAST
1-Buffalo
2-New England
3-Miami
4-NY Jets
AFC NORTH
1-Baltimore
2-Cincinnati
3-Cleveland
4-Pittsburgh
AFC SOUTH
1-Indianapolis
2-Tennessee
3-Houston
4-Jacksonville
AFC Playoffs
First round: (5) Cincinnati over (4) Baltimore; (6) Las Vegas over (3) Indianapolis; (2) Kansas City over (6) LA Chargers
Semifinals: (1) Buffalo over Las Vegas; Kansas City over Cincinnati
AFC Championship: Buffalo over Kansas City
NFC Standings
NFC WEST
1-LA Rams
2-49ERS
3-Arizona
4-Seattle
NFC EAST
1-Philadelphia
2-Dallas
3-Washington
4-NY Giants
NFC NORTH
1-Green Bay
2-Minnesota
3-Detroit
4-Chicago
NFC SOUTH
1-Tampa Bay
2-New Orleans
3-Carolina
4-Atlanta
NFC Playoffs
First round: (5) 49ers over (4) Philadelphia; (6) Minnesota over (3) LA Rams; (2) Tampa Bay over (7) Dallas
Semifinals: (1) Green Bay over Minnesota; Tampa Bay over 49ers
NFC Championship: Green Bay over Tampa Bay
Super Bowl LVII
February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.
Green Bay over Buffalo
NFL Awards
MVP/Offensive Player of the Year: QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
Defensive Player of the Year: DE Nick Bosa, 49ers
Coach of the Year: Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia
Comeback Player of the Year: RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina
Offensive Rookie of the Year: RB Breece Hall, NY Jets
Defensive Rookie of the Year: LB Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia
Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast