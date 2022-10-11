2022 NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Ravens battling for Top 5

The Ravens showed up in a big way against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night, snapping their home losing streak and defeating a team many expected to be the AFC North favorite. But, the Ravens didn’t win without a few faults, and strangely, it was Lamar Jackson who struggled the most.

The Athletic: 4 (Previous: 4)

From: Bo Wulf

“Trade idea: Chargers safety Nasir Adderley

Adderley is in the middle of a rare in-season position battle with Alohi Gilman and played only six snaps in the Chargers’ win over the Browns. With Marcus Williams headed to injured reserve with a wrist injury and the Ravens once again injured all over the defense, maybe Adderley, the 2019 second-round pick in the final year of his rookie deal, would be a better backup option than Geno Stone for Baltimore’s 14th-ranked defense by DVOA.”

NFL.com: 5 (Previous: 7)

From: Dan Hanzus

“We hope the Ravens and their fans never take for granted the unprecedented Greatness of Justin Tucker. The best kicker in NFL history was at it again on Sunday night, booting a 58-yard field goal in the third quarter, then the game-winner as time expired to lift the Ravens to a critical 19-17 win over the Rival Bengals. Per Next Gen Stats, Tucker’s 43-yard clincher quite literally split the uprights. Tucker is 17-for-17 lifetime on attempts in the final minute of regulation. Said Lamar Jackson: “We got the GOAT at kicker.” It’s the truth — and it gives the Ravens a huge advantage in every close contest they’re a part of.”

ESPN: 7 (Previous: 9)

From: Jamison Hensley

“Outside of tight end Mark Andrews, there is no reliable target for Lamar Jackson in the passing game — which could turn into an issue. Baltimore’s wide receivers have combined for 542 yards receiving, the second fewest in the league. Rashod Bateman, who was expected to become the No. 1 wide receiver, has struggled to stay healthy and is dealing with a left foot injury. It will be a challenge to move the ball through the air with few people to throw it to. Of the Ravens’ next 12 games, eight are against defenses that rank in the top half of the NFL against the pass. This poses a challenge to securing a playoff spot.”

NBC Sports: 6 (Previous: 9)

From: Mike Florio

If the Ravens can get more total team efforts, they can be one of the best teams in the league.

MMQB: 6 (Previous: 7)

From: Connor Orr

“Lamar Jackson is missing some big throws, but he makes up for it. Baltimore, in spurts, against the Bengals were starting to embrace their size and physicality on offense. On defense, zone never looked so good in Purple and Black.”

Sporting News:9 (Previous: 10)

From: Vinnie Iyer

“The Ravens were finally able to finish a game well in the fourth quarter at home and made great defensive adjustments to thwart the Bengals in a key early division game. First place is theirs and Lamar Jackson continues to keep himself in the MVP conversation.”

Yahoo! Sports: 5 (Previous: 6)

From: Frank Schwab

“It wasn’t pretty but Sunday night’s win was enormous for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson got the clutch drive when he needed it, setting up a game-winning Justin Tucker field goal. The Ravens also avoided having to hear about blowing a double-digit lead in a loss for the third time this season. Given the other issues in the AFC North, getting a win over the Bengals was big for Baltimore’s hopes of winning the division.”

The Ringer: 4 (Previous: 6)

From: Austin Gayle

“Lamar Jackson missed a handful of throws against Cincinnati on Sunday Night Football, but he’s still a one-man wrecking crew and one of the few reasons the Ravens have a shot at making a deep postseason run in 2022. The other reasons are star tight end Mark Andrews, who went for 89 yards and a score as the team’s leading receiver in Week 5, and future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker. After going 4-for-4 in field goal attempts in the team’s 19-17 win over the Bengals, Tucker has now made 61 consecutive kicks in the fourth quarter or overtime.”

CBS Sports: 11 (Previous: 11)

From: Pete Prisco

“The defense finally showed up in a game this season, limiting the Bengals and their passing game. Maybe they are adjusting to the new scheme.”