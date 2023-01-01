2022 NFL playoff picture: Week 17 AFC and NFC live updates, standings, clinching scenarios (Updated through early Sunday games)

The NFL’s Week 17 schedule is already underway, with playoff implications in seemingly every result. With just one week remaining after this weekend, how the AFC and NFC playoff picture will play out will have plenty of drama throughout the Week 17 slate of games. Teams are clinching division titles and wild card berths, while other clubs are being eliminated as games go final.

As we have the last couple of weeks, throughout Week 17, we will keep track of the current playoff picture with each game’s results. We will keep track of who can clinch what spot in the postseason, which teams have seen their 2022 hopes dashed, and who will stay alive into Week 18.

As Week 17 started, the AFC playoff picture had the Buffalo Bills already clinching the AFC East division title as they continued to pace the field with a 12-3 record. The Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC West Champions this year, are staying right with them with an identical 12-3 record. The Cincinnati Bengals entered the week third in the standings with an 11-4 record as the AFC North leaders, while the Jacksonville Jaguars were the fourth-seed as the AFC South leaders at 7-8 on the year. The three wild card teams were the Baltimore Ravens (10-5), the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6), and the Miami Dolphins (8-7). On the outside looking in, the New England Patriots and New York Jets held the top two spots, both at 7-8 for the season.

The NFC playoff picture continues to be headlined by the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFC East with a 13-2 record. The Minnesota Vikings, having clinched the NFC North title this season, are a game back at 12-3, while the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC West champions, started the week 11-4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the NFC South at 7-8, were in the fourth spot. The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) were the top wild card team to start Week 17, followed by the New York Giants (8-6-1) and the Washington Commanders (7-7-1). The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, both 7-8, held the first two positions on the wrong side of the playoff cut line.

How will everything look at the end of the week? Our live standings below will keep you up to date.

Week 17 Schedule

Finals

Dallas Cowboys 27 – 13 Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals 19 – 20 Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears 10 – 41 Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars 31 – 3 Houston Texans

Denver Broncos 24 – 27 Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins 21 – 23 New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts 10 – 38 New York Giants

New Orleans Saints 20 – 10 Philadelphia Eagles

Carolina Panthers 24 – 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cleveland Browns 24 – 10 Washington Commanders

Schedule

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, 4:05 pm ET

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 4:05 pm ET

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, 4:25 pm ET

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 4:25 pm ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, 8:20 pm ET

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, 8:30 pm ET

AFC Playoff Picture (through Week 17 Thursday Night Football)

Week 17 Clinching Scenarios:

Buffalo Bills – Cannot clinch top seed

Clinch AFC top seed (homefield advantage and bye) with:

Bills win and Chiefs loss

Cincinnati Bengals

Clinch AFC North division title with:

Bengals win and Ravens loss/tie OR

Bengals tied and Ravens lost

Miami Dolphins – Cannot clinch

Clinch playoff berth with:

Dolphins win and Jets loss/tie OR

Live Standings:

1 – Kansas City Chiefs (13-3, AFC West champion)+

2 – Buffalo Bills (12-3, AFC East champion)+*

3 – Cincinnati Bengals (11-4, AFC North leader)^*

4 – Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8, AFC South leader)

5 – Baltimore Ravens (10-5, Wild Card 1)^*

6 – Los Angeles Chargers (9-6, Wild Card 2)^*

7 – New England Patriots (8-8, Wild Card 3)

In the hunt

Miami Dolphins (8-8)

New York Jets (7-8)*

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)*

Tennessee Titans (7-9)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)*

Eliminated

Cleveland Browns (7-9)

Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)*

Denver Broncos (4-12)*

Houston Texans (2-13-1)

*Still to play

^Clinched playoff berth

+Clinched division title

Week 17 Elimination Scenarios:

Las Vegas Raiders

Eliminated with:

Raiders loss/tie OR

Dolphins win/tie OR

New York Jets

Eliminated with:

Jets loss OR

Jets ties and Dolphins win

New England Patriots – Cannot be eliminated

Eliminated with:

Patriots loss OR

Pittsburgh Steelers

Eliminated with:

Steelers loss OR

Steelers tie and Jets win/tie OR

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 17 Thursday Night Football)

Week 17 Clinching Scenarios:

New York Giants – Clinch playoff berth

Clinch playoff berth with:

Giants win OR

OR Giants road and Seahawks loss/tie and Commanders loss/tie OR

Philadelphia Eagles– Cannot clinch division nor NFC top seed

Clinch NFC East division title with:

Eagles win/tie OR

OR Cowboys loss/tie

Clinch NFC top seed (homefield advantage and bye) with:

Eagles win OR

OR Eagles road and Vikings loss/tie OR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Clinched division title

Clinch NFC South division title with:

Washington Commanders – Cannot clinch

Clinch playoff berth with:

Commanders win and Seahawks loss and Lions loss and Packers loss/tie

Live Standings:

1 – Philadelphia Eagles (13-3, NFC East leader)^

2 – Minnesota Vikings (12-3, NFC North champion)+*

3 – San Francisco 49ers (11-4, NFC West champion)+*

4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8, NFC South champion)+

5 – Dallas Cowboys (12-4, Wild Card 1)^

6 – New York Giants (9-6-1, Wild Card 2)^

7 – Detroit Lions (8-8, Wild Card 3)

In the hunt

Washington Commanders (7-8-1)

Green Bay Packers (7-8)*

Seattle Seahawks (7-8)*

New Orleans Saints (7-9)

Eliminated

Carolina Panthers (6-10)

Atlanta Falcons (6-10)

Los Angeles Rams (5-10)*

Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

Chicago Bears (3-13)

*Still to play

^Clinched playoff berth

+Clinched division title

Week 17 Elimination Scenarios:

Carolina Panthers – Eliminated

Eliminated with:

Detroit Lions – Cannot be eliminated

Eliminated with:

Lions loss and Commanders win

Green Bay Packers – Cannot be eliminated

Eliminated with:

Packers loss and Lions win OR

OR Packers loss and Commanders win OR

New Orleans Saints

Eliminated with:

Saints lost OR

Seattle Seahawks

Eliminated with:

Seahawks loss and Commanders win OR

OR Seahawks loss and Lions win and Packers win/tie OR

Washington Commanders

Eliminated with: