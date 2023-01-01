2022 NFL playoff picture: Week 17 AFC and NFC live updates, standings, clinching scenarios (Updated through early Sunday games)
The NFL’s Week 17 schedule is already underway, with playoff implications in seemingly every result. With just one week remaining after this weekend, how the AFC and NFC playoff picture will play out will have plenty of drama throughout the Week 17 slate of games. Teams are clinching division titles and wild card berths, while other clubs are being eliminated as games go final.
As we have the last couple of weeks, throughout Week 17, we will keep track of the current playoff picture with each game’s results. We will keep track of who can clinch what spot in the postseason, which teams have seen their 2022 hopes dashed, and who will stay alive into Week 18.
As Week 17 started, the AFC playoff picture had the Buffalo Bills already clinching the AFC East division title as they continued to pace the field with a 12-3 record. The Kansas City Chiefs, the AFC West Champions this year, are staying right with them with an identical 12-3 record. The Cincinnati Bengals entered the week third in the standings with an 11-4 record as the AFC North leaders, while the Jacksonville Jaguars were the fourth-seed as the AFC South leaders at 7-8 on the year. The three wild card teams were the Baltimore Ravens (10-5), the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6), and the Miami Dolphins (8-7). On the outside looking in, the New England Patriots and New York Jets held the top two spots, both at 7-8 for the season.
The NFC playoff picture continues to be headlined by the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFC East with a 13-2 record. The Minnesota Vikings, having clinched the NFC North title this season, are a game back at 12-3, while the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC West champions, started the week 11-4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading the NFC South at 7-8, were in the fourth spot. The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) were the top wild card team to start Week 17, followed by the New York Giants (8-6-1) and the Washington Commanders (7-7-1). The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, both 7-8, held the first two positions on the wrong side of the playoff cut line.
How will everything look at the end of the week? Our live standings below will keep you up to date.
Week 17 Schedule
Finals
Dallas Cowboys 27 – 13 Tennessee Titans
Arizona Cardinals 19 – 20 Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears 10 – 41 Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars 31 – 3 Houston Texans
Denver Broncos 24 – 27 Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins 21 – 23 New England Patriots
Indianapolis Colts 10 – 38 New York Giants
New Orleans Saints 20 – 10 Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers 24 – 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns 24 – 10 Washington Commanders
Schedule
San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, 4:05 pm ET
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, 4:05 pm ET
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, 4:25 pm ET
Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 4:25 pm ET
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, 8:20 pm ET
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, 8:30 pm ET
AFC Playoff Picture (through Week 17 Thursday Night Football)
Week 17 Clinching Scenarios:
Buffalo Bills – Cannot clinch top seed
Clinch AFC top seed (homefield advantage and bye) with:
- Bills win and
Chiefs loss
Cincinnati Bengals
Clinch AFC North division title with:
- Bengals win and Ravens loss/tie OR
- Bengals tied and Ravens lost
Miami Dolphins – Cannot clinch
Clinch playoff berth with:
-
Dolphins winand Jets loss/tie OR
-
Dolphins roadand Jets loss and Steelers loss/tie
Live Standings:
1 – Kansas City Chiefs (13-3, AFC West champion)+
2 – Buffalo Bills (12-3, AFC East champion)+*
3 – Cincinnati Bengals (11-4, AFC North leader)^*
4 – Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8, AFC South leader)
5 – Baltimore Ravens (10-5, Wild Card 1)^*
6 – Los Angeles Chargers (9-6, Wild Card 2)^*
7 – New England Patriots (8-8, Wild Card 3)
In the hunt
Miami Dolphins (8-8)
New York Jets (7-8)*
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)*
Tennessee Titans (7-9)
Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)*
Eliminated
Cleveland Browns (7-9)
Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1)*
Denver Broncos (4-12)*
Houston Texans (2-13-1)
*Still to play
^Clinched playoff berth
+Clinched division title
Week 17 Elimination Scenarios:
Las Vegas Raiders
Eliminated with:
- Raiders loss/tie OR
-
Dolphins win/tieOR
- Jets win/tie
New York Jets
Eliminated with:
- Jets loss OR
- Jets ties and
Dolphins win
New England Patriots – Cannot be eliminated
Eliminated with:
-
Patriots lossOR
-
Patriots wayand Jets win/loss
Pittsburgh Steelers
Eliminated with:
- Steelers loss OR
- Steelers tie and Jets win/tie OR
- Steelers tie and
Dolphins roadOR
-
Dolphins winOR
-
Dolphins roadand Jets win
NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 17 Thursday Night Football)
Week 17 Clinching Scenarios:
New York Giants – Clinch playoff berth
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Giants win OR
-
Giants roadand Seahawks loss/tie and Commanders loss/tie OR
-
Giants roadand Seahawks loss/tie and Lions loss/tieOR
-
Giants roadand Commanders loss/tie and Lions loss/tieand Packers loss/tie OR
- Seahawks loss and Commanders loss OR
- Seahawks loss and
Lions lossand Packers loss/tie OR
-
Commanders loss and
Lions lossand Packers loss
Philadelphia Eagles– Cannot clinch division nor NFC top seed
Clinch NFC East division title with:
-
Eagles win/tieOR Cowboys loss/tie
Clinch NFC top seed (homefield advantage and bye) with:
-
Eagles winOR
-
Eagles roadand Vikings loss/tie OR
-
Cowboys loss/tieand Vikings loss and 49ers loss/tie
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Clinched division title
Clinch NFC South division title with:
Washington Commanders – Cannot clinch
Clinch playoff berth with:
-
Commanders winand Seahawks loss and Lions lossand Packers loss/tie
Live Standings:
1 – Philadelphia Eagles (13-3, NFC East leader)^
2 – Minnesota Vikings (12-3, NFC North champion)+*
3 – San Francisco 49ers (11-4, NFC West champion)+*
4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8, NFC South champion)+
5 – Dallas Cowboys (12-4, Wild Card 1)^
6 – New York Giants (9-6-1, Wild Card 2)^
7 – Detroit Lions (8-8, Wild Card 3)
In the hunt
Washington Commanders (7-8-1)
Green Bay Packers (7-8)*
Seattle Seahawks (7-8)*
New Orleans Saints (7-9)
Eliminated
Carolina Panthers (6-10)
Atlanta Falcons (6-10)
Los Angeles Rams (5-10)*
Arizona Cardinals (4-12)
Chicago Bears (3-13)
*Still to play
^Clinched playoff berth
+Clinched division title
Week 17 Elimination Scenarios:
Carolina Panthers – Eliminated
Eliminated with:
Detroit Lions – Cannot be eliminated
Eliminated with:
-
Lions lossand Commanders win
Green Bay Packers – Cannot be eliminated
Eliminated with:
- Packers loss and Lions win OR
- Packers loss and
Commanders winOR
- Packers loss and Seahawks loss and
Saints loss/roadand Commanders roadOR
- Packers tie and Seahawks lose and
Commanders win
New Orleans Saints
Eliminated with:
-
Saints lostOR
-
Saints roadand Buccaneers win and Commanders roadOR
-
Saints wayand Buccaneers win/tie and Lions win/tie OR
-
Saints roadand Buccaneers win/tie and Packers win/tie OR
-
Saints roadand Buccaneers win/tie and Seahawks win OR
-
Saints roadand Buccaneers roadand Commanders win/tieOR
-
Buccaneers win and
Commanders winOR
- Buccaneers win and Lions win and Packers win/tie OR
-
Buccaneers win and
Lions roadand Packers win
Seattle Seahawks
Eliminated with:
- Seahawks loss and
Commanders winOR
- Seahawks loss and Lions win and Packers win/tie OR
- Seahawks loss and
Lions roadand Packers win OR
- Seahawks tie and Giants win/tie and Packers win/tie and
Commanders winand Lions win OR
- Seahawks tie and Giants win/tie and Packers win and
Commanders winand Lions road
Washington Commanders
Eliminated with:
-
Commanders lossand Packers win and Lions win