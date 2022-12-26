2022 NFL playoff picture: Week 16 AFC and NFC live updates, standings, clinching scenarios (Updated late Sunday)
The Week 16 schedule is underway for the 2022 NFL season. The season is winding down with the Playoffs Looming and teams trying to get into contention for a berth in the postseason tournament. Every game seemingly has playoff implications right now, whether it is allowing a team to claim their division title, move into a wild card spot, or be eliminated from contention this year.
Throughout Week 16, we will update the playoff standings with the results of the most recent games. We will keep track of who can clinch what spot in the postseason, which teams have seen their 2022 hopes dashed, and who will stay alive into Week 17.
Coming into Week 16, the AFC playoff picture had the Buffalo Bills in the top-seeded spot, leading the AFC East, and guaranteed at least a spot in the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs, tied with the Bills at 11-3, have already claimed the AFC West and are now playing to move ahead of Buffalo in the seeding. The Cincinnati Bengals held the third seed as the AFC North leader while the Tennessee Titans entered the week as the fourth seed and the leader of the AFC South. The Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins made up the three wild card spots to start the week.
On the other side of the bracket, the NFC playoff picture started with the Philadelphia Eagles in the top spot as the NFC East leader, having claimed a playoff spot this year and potentially securing the number one seed by the end of the week. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, second and third in the bracket, have won the NFC North and NFC West, respectively, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain the fourth seed as the NFC South leader. The Dallas Cowboys, who have clinched a playoff berth, are the top wild card teams entering the week and are attempting to track down the Eagles starting with a key head-to-head matchup this weekend. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders round out the wild card spot, giving the NFC East four playoff teams as of the start of the week.
How will everything look at the end of the week? Our live standings below will keep you up to date.
Week 16 Schedule
Finals
Jacksonville Jaguars 19 – 3 New York Jets
Atlanta Falcons 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions 23 to 37 Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills 35 to 13 Chicago Bears
New Orleans Saints 17 – 10 Cleveland Browns
Seattle Seahawks 10 – 24 Kansas City Chiefs
New York Giants 24 – 27 Minnesota Vikings
Cincinnati Bengals 22 – 18 New England Patriots
Houston Texans 19 – 14 Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders 20 to 37 San Francisco 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles 34 to 40 Dallas Cowboys
Las Vegas Raiders 10 to 13 Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers 26 to 20 Miami Dolphins
Denver Broncos 14 to 51 Los Angeles Rams
Schedule
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona CardinalsSunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis ColtsMonday, 8:15 pm ET
AFC Playoff Picture Live Updates (through Week 16 late Sunday)
Week 16 Clinching Scenarios:
Baltimore Ravens – Clinched playoff berth
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Ravens win and Dolphins loss/tie and Patriots loss/tie OR
- Ravens win and Dolphins loss/tie and Jets loss/tie OR
- Ravens win and Patriots loss/tie and Jets loss/tie OR
-
Ravens wayand Patriots loss and Jets loss OR
-
Ravens wayand Patriots loss and Dolphins loss and Chargers win OR
-
Ravens wayand Patriots loss and Dolphins loss and Jets wayOR
-
Ravens wayand Patriots loss and Jets wayand Chargers win OR
-
Ravens wayand Patriots wayand Jets loss and Dolphins loss OR
-
Ravens wayand Patriots wayand Jets wayand Dolphins loss and Chargers win OR
- Patriots loss and Jets loss and Browns loss/tie and Raiders loss/tie and Titans loss/tie and Chargers win
Buffalo Bills – Clinched division title
Clinch AFC East division title with:
- Bills win OR
- Dolphins loss/tie
Cincinnati Bengals – Clinched playoff berth
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Bengals win/tie OR
- Jets loss/tie
Los Angeles Chargers
Clinch playoff berth with:
- Chargers win and Raiders loss/tie and Patriots loss and Jets loss OR
- Chargers win and Raiders loss/tie and Patriots loss and
Jets wayand Dolphins loss OR
- Chargers win and Radiers loss/tie and
Patriots wayand Jets loss and Dolphins loss
Standings:
1 – Buffalo Bills (12-3, AFC East champion)+
2 – Kansas City Chiefs (12-3, AFC West champion)+
3 – Cincinnati Bengals (11-4, AFC North leader)^
4 – Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8, AFC South leader)
5 – Baltimore Ravens (10-5, Wild Card 1)^
6 – Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, Wild Card 2)*
7 – Miami Dolphins (8-7, Wild Card 3)
In the hunt
New England Patriots (7-8)
New York Jets (7-8)
Tennessee Titans (7-8)
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)
Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)
Eliminated
Cleveland Browns (6-9)
Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)*
Denver Broncos (4-11)
Houston Texans (2-12-1)
*Still to play
^Clinched playoff berth
+Clinched division title
Week 16 Elimination Scenarios:
Cleveland Browns – Eliminated
Eliminated with:
- Browns loss OR
-
Browns roadand Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tieOR
-
Browns roadand Chargers win/tie and Jets win/tieOR
-
Browns roadand Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tieOR
-
Ravens win/tie and Chargers win and
Dolphins win
Indianapolis Colts – Eliminated
Eliminated with:
- Colts loss/tie OR
- Jaguars win/tie OR
Titans win/tie
Las Vegas Raiders – Cannot be eliminated
Eliminated with:
-
Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and
Dolphins win/tieOR
-
Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and
Jets win/tieOR
-
Raiders loss and Chargers win/tie and
Patriots win/tieOR
-
Raiders wayand Chargers win and Dolphins winOR
-
Raiders wayand Chargers win and Patriots winand Dolphins road
New York Jets – Cannot be eliminated
Eliminated with:
-
Jets loss and Chargers win and
Patriots winand Dolphins winand Ravens win/tie OR
-
Jets loss and Chargers win and
Patriots winand Dolphins winand Browns win/tie
Pittsburgh Steelers – Cannot be eliminated
Eliminated with:
-
Steelers lossOR
-
Steelers roadand Chargers win/tie and Dolphins win/tieOR
-
Steelers roadand Chargers win/tie and Patriots win/tieOR
-
Steelers roadand Chargers win/tie and Jets win/tieOR
- Chargers win and
Dolphins winOR
- Chargers win and
Patriots winand Dolphins roadOR
- Chargers win and
Jets winand Dolphins roadOR
- Chargers win and
Patriots winand Jets win
NFC Playoff Picture Live Updates (through Week 16 late Sunday)
Week 16 Clinching Scenarios:
New York Giants – Cannot clinch a playoff berth
Clinch playoff berth with:
-
Giants winand Commanders loss and Lions loss OR
-
Giants winand Commanders loss and Seahawks loss OR
-
Giants winand Lions loss and Seahawks loss
Philadelphia Eagles – Cannot clinch division title nor number one seed
Clinch NFC East division title with:
Clinch homefield advantage and playoff bye with:
-
Eagles winOR
-
Eagles roadand Vikings loss/tie
Standings:
1 – Philadelphia Eagles (13-2, NFC East leader)^
2 – Minnesota Vikings (12-3, NFC North champion)+
3 – San Francisco 49ers (11-4, NFC West champion)+
4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8, NFC South leader)*
5 – Dallas Cowboys (11-4, Wild Card 1)^
6 – New York Giants (8-6-1, Wild Card 2)
7 – Washington Commanders (7-7-1, Wild Card 3)
In the hunt
Seattle Seahawks (7-8)
Detroit Lions (7-8)
Green Bay Packers (7-8)
Carolina Panthers (6-9)
New Orleans Saints (6-9)
Eliminated
Los Angeles Rams (5-10)
Atlanta Falcons (5-10)
Arizona Cardinals (4-10)*
Chicago Bears (3-12)
*Still to play
^Clinched playoff berth
+Clinched division title
Week 16 Elimination Scenarios:
Atlanta Falcons – Eliminated
Eliminated with:
- Falcons loss and Buccaneers win OR
- Falcons loss and Buccaneers tie and Panthers win OR
-
Falcons loss and Buccaneers tie and
Panthers roadand Saints win OR
- Falcons loss and Panthers win and Saints win
Green Bay Packers – Cannot be eliminated
Eliminated with:
-
Packers lossand Commanders win
New Orleans Saints – Cannot be eliminated
Eliminated with:
-
Saints lostand Buccaneers win