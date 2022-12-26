2022 NFL playoff picture: Week 16 AFC and NFC live updates, standings, clinching scenarios (Updated late Sunday)

The Week 16 schedule is underway for the 2022 NFL season. The season is winding down with the Playoffs Looming and teams trying to get into contention for a berth in the postseason tournament. Every game seemingly has playoff implications right now, whether it is allowing a team to claim their division title, move into a wild card spot, or be eliminated from contention this year.

Throughout Week 16, we will update the playoff standings with the results of the most recent games. We will keep track of who can clinch what spot in the postseason, which teams have seen their 2022 hopes dashed, and who will stay alive into Week 17.

Coming into Week 16, the AFC playoff picture had the Buffalo Bills in the top-seeded spot, leading the AFC East, and guaranteed at least a spot in the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs, tied with the Bills at 11-3, have already claimed the AFC West and are now playing to move ahead of Buffalo in the seeding. The Cincinnati Bengals held the third seed as the AFC North leader while the Tennessee Titans entered the week as the fourth seed and the leader of the AFC South. The Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Miami Dolphins made up the three wild card spots to start the week.

On the other side of the bracket, the NFC playoff picture started with the Philadelphia Eagles in the top spot as the NFC East leader, having claimed a playoff spot this year and potentially securing the number one seed by the end of the week. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, second and third in the bracket, have won the NFC North and NFC West, respectively, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain the fourth seed as the NFC South leader. The Dallas Cowboys, who have clinched a playoff berth, are the top wild card teams entering the week and are attempting to track down the Eagles starting with a key head-to-head matchup this weekend. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders round out the wild card spot, giving the NFC East four playoff teams as of the start of the week.

How will everything look at the end of the week? Our live standings below will keep you up to date.

Week 16 Schedule

Finals

Jacksonville Jaguars 19 – 3 New York Jets

Atlanta Falcons 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions 23 to 37 Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills 35 to 13 Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints 17 – 10 Cleveland Browns

Seattle Seahawks 10 – 24 Kansas City Chiefs

New York Giants 24 – 27 Minnesota Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals 22 – 18 New England Patriots

Houston Texans 19 – 14 Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders 20 to 37 San Francisco 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles 34 to 40 Dallas Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders 10 to 13 Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers 26 to 20 Miami Dolphins

Denver Broncos 14 to 51 Los Angeles Rams

Schedule

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona CardinalsSunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis ColtsMonday, 8:15 pm ET

AFC Playoff Picture Live Updates (through Week 16 late Sunday)

Week 16 Clinching Scenarios:

Baltimore Ravens – Clinched playoff berth

Clinch playoff berth with:

Buffalo Bills – Clinched division title

Clinch AFC East division title with:

Bills win OR

OR Dolphins loss/tie

Cincinnati Bengals – Clinched playoff berth

Clinch playoff berth with:

Bengals win/tie OR

OR Jets loss/tie

Los Angeles Chargers

Clinch playoff berth with:

Standings:

1 – Buffalo Bills (12-3, AFC East champion)+

2 – Kansas City Chiefs (12-3, AFC West champion)+

3 – Cincinnati Bengals (11-4, AFC North leader)^

4 – Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8, AFC South leader)

5 – Baltimore Ravens (10-5, Wild Card 1)^

6 – Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, Wild Card 2)*

7 – Miami Dolphins (8-7, Wild Card 3)

In the hunt

New England Patriots (7-8)

New York Jets (7-8)

Tennessee Titans (7-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)

Eliminated

Cleveland Browns (6-9)

Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)*

Denver Broncos (4-11)

Houston Texans (2-12-1)

^Clinched playoff berth

+Clinched division title

Week 16 Elimination Scenarios:

Cleveland Browns – Eliminated

Eliminated with:

Browns loss OR

Indianapolis Colts – Eliminated

Eliminated with:

Colts loss/tie OR

Jaguars win/tie OR

OR Titans win/tie

Las Vegas Raiders – Cannot be eliminated

Eliminated with:

New York Jets – Cannot be eliminated

Eliminated with:

Pittsburgh Steelers – Cannot be eliminated

Eliminated with:

Steelers loss OR

NFC Playoff Picture Live Updates (through Week 16 late Sunday)

Week 16 Clinching Scenarios:

New York Giants – Cannot clinch a playoff berth

Clinch playoff berth with:

Philadelphia Eagles – Cannot clinch division title nor number one seed

Clinch NFC East division title with:

Clinch homefield advantage and playoff bye with:

Eagles win OR

OR Eagles road and Vikings loss/tie

Standings:

1 – Philadelphia Eagles (13-2, NFC East leader)^

2 – Minnesota Vikings (12-3, NFC North champion)+

3 – San Francisco 49ers (11-4, NFC West champion)+

4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8, NFC South leader)*

5 – Dallas Cowboys (11-4, Wild Card 1)^

6 – New York Giants (8-6-1, Wild Card 2)

7 – Washington Commanders (7-7-1, Wild Card 3)

In the hunt

Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

Detroit Lions (7-8)

Green Bay Packers (7-8)

Carolina Panthers (6-9)

New Orleans Saints (6-9)

Eliminated

Los Angeles Rams (5-10)

Atlanta Falcons (5-10)

Arizona Cardinals (4-10)*

Chicago Bears (3-12)

^Clinched playoff berth

+Clinched division title

Week 16 Elimination Scenarios:

Atlanta Falcons – Eliminated

Eliminated with:

Falcons loss and Buccaneers win OR

Green Bay Packers – Cannot be eliminated

Eliminated with:

New Orleans Saints – Cannot be eliminated

Eliminated with: