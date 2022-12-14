2022 NFL playoff picture: Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason with Patriots and Giants out

With just four weeks left to play in the season, there’s still plenty of drama in the NFL playoff picture.

Although the Eagles are running away with the top seed in the NFC, that’s about the only thing that seems to be set in stone right now. Heading into Week 15, not only are 13 of the NFL’s 14 playoff berths still up for grabs, but two divisions still seem to be wide open (the AFC North and the NFC South).

To help you make sense of all the chaos, we’re going to project the 14 teams that are going to make the playoffs. The projections are based on data from number-cruncher Stephen Oh of SportsLine.com. Oh plugged some numbers into his SportsLine computer and simulated the rest of the NFL season, and using those numbers, not only were we able to figure out the playoff chances for every team, but we’re also going to project the entire playoff field.

With that in mind, let’s get to this week’s playoff projections. Actually, before we do that, here’s a mock draft (Click here) that Texans, Bears and Broncos fans might want to read. Those three teams have officially been eliminated and if you’re a fan of one of those three teams, a mock draft will probably be much more exciting to read than this projection.

As for everyone else, let’s get to the projection.

Note: Remember, this is a projection based on how we think the rest of the regular season will play out. If you want to see the current playoff standings, be sure to click here. For a breakdown of the current playoff picture, be sure to click here.

AFC Playoff Projection

Here’s a list of the playoff chances for all the other AFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the Playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Patriots (49%), Jets (33.1%), Jaguars (13.6%), Colts (2.5%), Raiders (1.3%), Browns (0.2%), Steelers (0.1%), Broncos (Eliminated), Texans (Eliminated ).

NFC Playoff Projection

Here’s a list of the playoff chances for all the other NFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the Playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Giants (57.8%), Panthers (20.6%), Lions (13.4%), Packers (7.9%), Falcons (6.6%), Saints (0.9%), Cardinals (0.0%), Rams (0.0%), Bears ( Eliminated).

Note: The Cardinals and Rams haven’t been eliminated from playoff contention, but they have a 0% chance of making it because the computer hates them. Actually, the computer doesn’t love or hate, it has no feelings, it just doesn’t think there’s a mathematical chance for either of those teams to make it to make it.

Wild-card round projection

AFC

(7) Chargers at (2) Chiefs

(6) Dolphins at (3) Ravens

(5) Bengals at (4) Titans

Bye: Bills

NFC

(7) Seahawks at (2) Vikings

(6) Commanders at (3) 49ers

(5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers

Bye: Eagles