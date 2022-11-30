2022 NFL playoff picture: Here are the 14 teams projected to make the postseason heading into Week 13

Through 12 weeks of the NFL season, we still haven’t seen a single team clinch a playoff berth yet, but that could change this week.

Heading into Week 13, the Vikings and Eagles could both clinch a spot in the postseason if a few things fall into place for them (You can read all about those exact scenarios here). Although we know those two teams will almost certainly be making the playoffs, the other 12 spots are still up for grabs.

So who else will join the Vikings and Eagles in the postseason?

That’s what we’re here to answer right now with our Weekly playoff projection, where we look at the postseason chances for all 32 teams. The projections here are based on data from number-cruncher Stephen Oh of SportsLine.com. Oh plugged some numbers into his SportsLine computer this week and simulated the rest of the NFL season, and using those numbers, we’re going to let you know the playoff chances for each team, plus the projected 14-team playoff field.

With that in mind, let’s get to this week’s playoff projections.

AFC Playoff Projection

Here’s a list of the playoff chances for all the other AFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the Playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Patriots (52.4%), Chargers (45.3%), Jaguars (5.8%), Browns (4.2%), Steelers (2.4%), Raiders (2.2%), Colts (2%), Broncos (0.0%), Texans ( 0.0%).

NFC Playoff Projection

Here’s a list of the playoff chances for all the other NFC teams (their percentage chances of getting into the Playoffs is listed next to them in parentheses): Commanders (55.8%), Falcons (7.7%), Saints (6.0%), Panthers (5.4%), Lions (2.8%), Packers (1.0%), Rams (0.6%), Cardinals (0.3%), Bears ( 0.0%).

Note: The Texans, Broncos and Bears haven’t been eliminated from playoff contention, but they have a 0% chance of making it because the computer hates them. Actually, the computer doesn’t love or hate, it has no feelings, it just doesn’t think there’s a mathematical chance for Houston, Chicago or Denver to make it.

Wild-card round projection

AFC

(7) Bengals at (2) Bills

(6) Jets at (3) Ravens

(5) Dolphins at (4) Titans

Bye: Chiefs

NFC

(7) Giants at (2) Vikings

(6) Seahawks at (3) 49ers

(5) Cowboys at (4) Buccaneers

Bye: Eagles