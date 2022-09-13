2022 NFL pass-rushing, run-stopping, blocking Leaderboard

ESPN Analytics created revolutionary new metrics to measure performance in the trenches — in both the run and pass game — using player tracking data from NFL Next Gen Stats.

Our pass rush win rate metric tells us how often a pass rusher is able to beat his block within 2.5 seconds. Likewise, our pass block win rate metric conveys the rate linemen can sustain their blocks for 2.5 seconds or longer.

In run stop win rate, a defender can earn a win by doing any of the following: beating his Blocker so he’s in a better position to stop the runner; disrupting the pocket or running lane by pushing his Blocker backwards; containing the runner such that he must adjust his running lane; or recording a tackle within three yards of the line of scrimmage. If a defender earns a run stop win, his Blocker earns a loss, and vice versa.

Read more about our pass-game metrics and run-game metrics. Check out the 2021 Leaderboard here.

Team pass Rush win rate

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 59%

2. Washington Commanders, 58%

3. Cleveland Browns, 57%

4. Las Vegas Raiders, 57%

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 56%

6. Dallas Cowboys, 55%

7. Arizona Cardinals, 54%

8. Jacksonville Jaguars, 53%

9. Houston Texans, 51%

10. Buffalo Bills, 49%

11. Baltimore Ravens, 47%

12. Tennessee Titans, 46%

13. Pittsburgh Steelers, 45%

14. Cincinnati Bengals, 43%

15. Seattle Seahawks, 41%

16. Chicago Bears, 41%

17. Los Angeles Rams, 40%

17. Minnesota Vikings, 40%

19. Denver Broncos, 39%

20. Atlanta Falcons, 39%

21. New England Patriots, 39%

22. Los Angeles Chargers, 38%

23. Kansas City Chiefs, 37%

24. Detroit Lions, 35%

25. Green Bay Packers, 33%

26. Miami Dolphins, 32%

27. New York Giants, 29%

28. Indianapolis Colts, 25%

29. New Orleans Saints, 23%

30. New York Jets, 20%

31. Carolina Panthers, 19%

32. San Francisco 49ers, 13%

Team run stop win rate

1. Miami Dolphins, 45%

2. Denver Broncos, 38%

3. Cincinnati Bengals, 38%

4. Cleveland Browns, 37%

5. New England Patriots, 36%

6. Baltimore Ravens, 36%

7. Los Angeles Rams, 36%

8. Tennessee Titans, 35%

9. Las Vegas Raiders, 35%

10. New York Jets, 35%

11. Atlanta Falcons, 33%

12. Carolina Panthers, 33%

13. San Francisco 49ers, 33%

14. Minnesota Vikings, 33%

15. Seattle Seahawks, 31%

16. Jacksonville Jaguars, 31%

17. Indianapolis Colts, 31%

18. Chicago Bears, 30%

19. Buffalo Bills, 30%

20. Philadelphia Eagles, 29%

21. Los Angeles Chargers, 29%

22. Pittsburgh Steelers, 28%

23. Houston Texans, 28%

24. New York Giants, 28%

25. New Orleans Saints, 28%

26. Green Bay Packers, 27%

27. Arizona Cardinals, 26%

28. Washington Commanders, 26%

29. Detroit Lions, 25%

30. Dallas Cowboys, 25%

31. Kansas City Chiefs, 24%

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21%

Team pass block win rate

1. Los Angeles Rams, 68%

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 68%

3. Philadelphia Eagles, 67%

4. Cleveland Browns, 67%

5. Green Bay Packers, 66%

6. Chicago Bears, 66%

7. New Orleans Saints, 66%

8. Buffalo Bills, 64%

9. Washington Commanders, 63%

10. Baltimore Ravens, 62%

11. New England Patriots, 62%

12. Arizona Cardinals, 61%

13. Los Angeles Chargers, 61%

14. San Francisco 49ers, 61%

15. Seattle Seahawks, 61%

16. Denver Broncos, 61%

17. New York Jets, 61%

18. Jacksonville Jaguars, 60%

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 60%

20. Indianapolis Colts, 60%

21. Las Vegas Raiders, 59%

22. Detroit Lions, 58%

23. Dallas Cowboys, 58%

24. Tennessee Titans, 56%

25. Minnesota Vikings, 54%

26. Atlanta Falcons, 54%

27. Houston Texans, 54%

28. New York Giants, 54%

29. Carolina Panthers, 50%

30. Cincinnati Bengals, 49%

31. Pittsburgh Steelers, 49%

32. Miami Dolphins, 47%

Team run block win rate

1. Dallas Cowboys, 83%

2. Arizona Cardinals, 78%

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 75%

3. Green Bay Packers, 75%

5. Indianapolis Colts, 75%

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 74%

7. Atlanta Falcons, 74%

8. Philadelphia Eagles, 74%

9. Jacksonville Jaguars, 74%

10. Tennessee Titans, 73%

11. Cincinnati Bengals, 73%

12. Minnesota Vikings, 73%

13. Washington Commanders, 73%

14. Las Vegas Raiders, 73%

15. San Francisco 49ers, 72%

16. Baltimore Ravens, 71%

17. Los Angeles Rams, 71%

18. Denver Broncos, 70%

19. Houston Texans, 70%

20. Chicago Bears, 70%

21. Carolina Panthers, 70%

22. Buffalo Bills, 70%

23. Detroit Lions, 69%

24. New Orleans Saints, 69%

25. Pittsburgh Steelers, 67%

26. Miami Dolphins, 67%

27. Cleveland Browns, 66%

28. New York Giants, 66%

29. New York Jets, 65%

30. Seattle Seahawks, 64%

31. Los Angeles Chargers, 63%

32. New England Patriots, 53%

