2022 NFL MVP odds: Why not Geno Smith? And Josh Allen remains No. 1 for Week 5

There’s no shortage of viable candidates for the 2022 NFL MVP award as we leave Week 4 of the regular season. Given how wide open the league seems to head into this season, it gives the race for the league’s top individual Honor even more intrigue, considering how the award often falls — the quarterback for one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl by regular season’s end .

(All odds from BetMGM. Updated Oct. 4)

Top players to watch

QB Josh Allen, Bills and QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Allen and the Bills won the heads-up battle in Week 4 in Buffalo’s dramatic 23-20 win over Baltimore after the Ravens let a second game slip away after holding a 17-point lead. That said, neither Allen nor Jackson played at their very best.

Allen threw for 213 yards on 19 of 36 passing with one touchdown and one interception resulting in a 68.4 passer rating. He also rushed for 70 yards and one TD on 11 carries. Meanwhile, Jackson only threw for 144 yards with one TD and two picks resulting in a 63.0 passer rating. Jackson rushed for 73 yards on 11 carries.

Jackson (105.1) and Allen (101.0) now rank fifth and seventh, respectively, in passer rating. Meaning both were on fire before last weekend’s matchup. But the teams’ results will keep Allen atop the Leaderboard and leave Jackson trailing slightly behind.