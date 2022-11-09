2022 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes overtakes Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts

The field is starting to tighten up for the 2022 NFL MVP award as we hit the midpoint of the regular season. Here’s what you need to know with the latest odds from BetMGM in the race for the league’s top individual honor:

Player Opening Odds Before Week 9 Current Odds +700 +450 +225 +900 +110 +250 +4000 +350 +250 +2200 +1100 +1000 +15000 +8000 +2000 +1200 +2500 +2500 Off the board +4000 +2500 +8000 +4000 +3500 +1400 +4000 +4000 +10000 +6600 +6600

(All odds from BetMGM. Updated Nov. 8)

Top players to watch

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Even after losing to a primary NFL MVP candidate earlier this season, you had to figure Mahomes wasn’t too far off the pace even with the Chiefs losing to the Bills in Week 6.

Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards (2,605) and passing touchdowns (21) even with only eight games played after Week 9. He’s coming off a tight win against the Titans in Week 9 going 43 of 68 passing for 446 yards (all single- season highs), one passing touchdown, one interception and one rushing TD. The Bills are still ahead of the Chiefs in the tiebreaker for the top spot in the AFC standings, but any shift in the standings could bring a shift in the MVP race.

The Chiefs will host the Jaguars in Week 10.

QB Josh Allen, Bills

The Jets stunned the Bills in Week 9 and really forced Allen into a touch game passing-wise. Allen went 18 of 34 passing (his second week in a row only completing about half his passes) for 205 yards with two interceptions and five sacks resulting in a 46.8 passer rating. That’s the sixth-lowest single-game passer rating of his career. They did add 86 rushing yards and two TDs to be the primary offense for Buffalo, though.

He’s still third in Expected Points Added per dropback (0.23) via TruMedia behind the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa (0.32) and Mahomes (0.31) and seventh in passer rating (99.2).

The Bills will host the Vikings in a big-time showdown in Week 10.

QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles

There has really been no stopping Hurts, and the Texans had very few answers in Week 9. Hurts went 21 of 27 passing for 243 yards with two passing TDs and no interceptions resulting in a 128.9 passer rating in Philly’s win over Houston. Hurts has eight passing TDs and no interceptions in the past three weeks. He’s vaulted to No. 2 in passer rating at 107.8.

For me, Hurts is the NFL midseason MVP.

The Eagles will host the Commanders in Week 10.

Rising players to watch

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

The Miami passer has produced his two highest passer ratings of the 2022 season in the past two weeks to keep himself in this conversation. Tua went 21 of 30 passing for 302 yards with three TDs, no interceptions and no sacks for a 135.7 rating in the team’s Week 9 win at Chicago. He leads the NFL in EPA per dropback and passer rating (115.9) and ranks third in completion percentage (69.9 percent).

The Dolphins will host the Browns in Week 10.

QB Geno Smith, Seahawks

The Geno Smith reclamation project continued to roll in Week 9. He reached a 104.0 passer rating or higher for the third consecutive week going 26 of 34 passing for 275 yards with two TDs and one interception resulting in a 106.9 rating in Seattle’s win over Arizona. He’s really showing no signs of slowing down. He leads the league in completion percentage (73.1 percent) and ranks third in passer rating (107.2).

The Seahawks will travel to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in Week 10.

QB Kirk Cousins, Vikings

None of his numbers compare well to the other quarterbacks discussed above. Yet the Vikings are 7-1 and someone from the team will garner MVP consideration. That’s why Cousins ​​is a top 10 candidate by oddsmakers. He does have six TD passes and one interception in the past three weeks, but he’s 21st in EPA per dropback (-0.03) and 15th in passer rating (89.5).

Player still hanging around

QB Lamar Jackson, Ravens

It didn’t all look crisp in Baltimore’s Week 9 win in New Orleans with Jackson being visibly frustrated with himself and others. But there’s no doubt the Ravens would go nowhere without Jackson’s versatility and presence. Jackson went 12 of 22 passing for 133 yards with one TD for an 87.9 passer rating against New Orleans. They added 82 rushing yards on 11 carries. He’s moved up to eighth in overall passer rating at 93.7. And he’s eighth among all players with 635 rushing yards.

The Ravens will have a bye in Week 10.

(Photo: Denny Medley / USA Today)