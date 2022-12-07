2022 NFL MVP: Jalen Hurts turns up the heat in the MVP race

We are entering the home stretch of the NFL regular season. Five more weeks of football before the postseason begins. And just when everyone thought that the NFL MVP race was over, a young challenger has taken aim at the throne, and taken a sizable chunk out of the formerly-comfortable lead held by the favorite. Let’s check out the latest odds as things have become very interesting.

(All odds courtesy PointsBet)

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB: -134 (Last week: -169)

Sunday Featured a big game and a big opponent for Mahomes in the Bengals, and he came up pretty small, and on the wrong end of a 27-24 game, just like in last year’s AFC title game. After six consecutive 300-yard passing games, Mahomes threw for just 223 yards, and was outplayed by his counterpart, Joe Burrow. A bounceback game will be a challenge this week in Denver against the Broncos, who have yet to allow 300 yards passing this season.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB: +175 (Last week: +375)

Here they come. A week after rewriting the record books with 150-plus yards rushing and passing and two TD throws, Hurts carved up the vaunted Tennessee Titans defense for 380 passing yards and three TD passes, and a rushing TD thrown in, in a 35-10 Rout . Two weeks ago, Hurts was going off at +600 to win MVP. Starting in Week 6, he has had seven straight games with a passer rating of at least 94, the most in the NFL. Hurts and the Eagles face the upstart Giants at MetLife Stadium this Sunday.

Joe Burrow, Bengals QB: +800 (Last week: +2600)

Burrow has come on strong of late, and his performance against Mahomes and the Chiefs did a lot for his candidacy, completing 25-of-31 passes for 286 yards and two scores, plus a rushing TD. He and the Bengals face a tough stretch ahead, starting with a division battle against the Browns Sunday.

Josh Allen, Bills QB: +1000 (Last week: +1450)

Allen had a solid game Thursday night against the Patriots, but he needs a lot more than that to re-enter the MVP conversation. They handled New England with 223 yards and two scores, but the Pats’ offense didn’t put up much of a fight. With superstar performances going on all around him, solid just won’t cut it. The Bills host the Jets Sunday in Orchard Park.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins QB +1200 (Last week: +500)

Tagovailoa picked a bad day to have a bad day. Against a very-good 49ers defense, Tua looked very average, throwing Picks on back-to-back attempts in the second half, his first interceptions since Week 4 (!) and losing a fumble, and going 0-for-7 on third down before being lifted in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury. This week will likely be his last chance to dazzle voters, a Sunday night Showdown in LA against the Chargers.