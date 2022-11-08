2022 NFL midseason predictions: Picking Super Bowl, playoff teams and final standings for all 32 teams

We’re just about at the Midway point of the 2022 NFL season, and things have been… interesting so far this year. The league has quickly separated itself into tiers with a few elite squads, a few dregs, and then everyone else who is seemingly of roughly similar quality.

That makes predicting what will play out the rest of the way quite an arduous task. Nevertheless, it is one we have decided to undertake. In the space below, you will see our revised season predictions. We did this exercise before the start of the seasonbut armed with new information, we’re giving it another go.

What did Jason La Canfora, Pete Prisco, John Breech, Ryan Wilson, and myself predict? We’re glad you asked, because the answer to that question is contained below. Here are a few notes before we get to the projected standings for each division, wild card teams, and Super Bowl participants:

Our panelists agreed far more about how things will shake out in the AFC than the NFC, which makes sense given how this season has gone so far.

Three of the eight divisions had a unanimous order of finish: AFC East, AFC South, and NFC East.

We had six unanimous playoff participants in the AFC: the Bills, Titans, Ravens, Chiefs, Dolphins, and Bengals. There were only four unanimous playoff teams in the NFC: Eagles, Vikings, 49ers, and Cowboys.

Other teams receiving at least one vote to make the Playoffs were the Chargers, Patriots, Giants, Packers, Buccaneers, Saints, Falcons, and Seahawks.

Our experts combined to have a total of five different teams playing in the Super Bowl. Only one panelist (myself) did not change his Super Bowl Matchup from preseason to midseason, although multiple panelists kept the same Champion and just changed up who that team will defeat. We have three different teams Predicted as Super Bowl champions, two from the AFC and one from the NFC.

Alright, let’s get to these predictions.