2022 NFL Fantasy football: Week 7 waiver wire

Apparently we used up all the waiver goodness for October on last week’s wire. Both Kenneth Walker III and Deon Jackson finished as Top 10 Fantasy backs. Heck, one could be excused for confusing Jackson for Jonathan (Taylor that is) on account of his week-high 28.1 Fantasy points.

There is none of that on the Week 7 waiver wire. My Deepest apologies to you, your Fantasy teams, Kenyan Drake and Wan’Dale Robinson. Yes, these guys are worth a look, as are a few other names. But we’re not finding a rest-of-season RB1 like we have with Walker (yeah, I’m that confident).

Still, bye weeks are about to hit differently: Week 7 leaves us without the Bills, Rams, Vikings or Eagles. That means, incredibly, your 2022 WR1 (Cooper Kupp), WR2 (Stefon Diggs), WR3 (Justin Jefferson) and WR9 (AJ Brown) are all out of commission. Not to mention the quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends from those squads.

We all need help and there’s only once place to find it … okay fine, you could also make some trades, but that’s a different article.

