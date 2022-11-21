2022 NFL Fantasy football: Week 12 waiver wire

This is typically the time of year we start searching for that random running back that comes from nowhere to carry our teams through the Fantasy playoffs. Anyone remember David Johnson (who, incidentally, came out of nowhere to play for the Saints in Week 11)? At this point in his 2015 Rookie season, Johnson was a TD-dependent FLEX play and the RB36 on the year. Then he averaged 20.6 Fantasy points per game over the final six weeks (RB1 over that span) to win many of their leagues. We’ve also had wild finishes from guys like Bilal Powell, Damien Williams, Joique Bell … heck, Rashaad Penny was on most waiver wires before his Week 14 explosion last season — then he was the uncontested RB1 through the Fantasy playoffs.

Well, after all that hype, I have a confession. We probably don’t have one of those guys for 2022 yet … pending a certain Chiefs rookie’s next level-up. Instead, this is the week of the wideout! A couple of names that have appeared in recent editions of this column, a couple former ‘stache candidates, and a few shots at rest-of-season starters in your Fantasy lineup! If you play in a FAAB league, try to save a little bit for that late-year handcuff RB, but don’t be afraid to spend up on these guys for Week 12. It’s do-or-die time. And we intend to do.

