2022 NFL Cap Space, By Team

As we exit September, trade Rumors will become a steady NFL topic. This year’s deadline falls on Nov. 1. That will return cap-space discussions to the forefront. Here is how every team stacks up financially going into October, via Over The Cap.

Cleveland Browns: $35.94MM Philadelphia Eagles: $10.89MM Denver Broncos: $10.67MM Carolina Panthers: $10.47MM Las Vegas Raiders: $10.35MM Dallas Cowboys: $9.25MM Pittsburgh Steelers: $8.64MM Green Bay Packers: $8.57MM Indianapolis Colts: $7.97MM Atlanta Falcons: $7.92MM New York Jets: $6.97MM Chicago Bears: $6.84MM San Francisco 49ers: $6.75MM Miami Dolphins: $6.51MM Arizona Cardinals: $6.25MM Los Angeles Chargers: $5.83MM New York Giants: $5.49MM Jacksonville Jaguars: $5.41MM Los Angeles Rams: $5.38MM Baltimore Ravens: $4.51MM Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $3.87MM New England Patriots: $3.5MM Cincinnati Bengals: $3.16MM New Orleans Saints: $2.86MM Detroit Lions: $2.64MM Washington Commanders: $2.58MM Buffalo Bills: $2.44MM Tennessee Titans: $2.41MM Seattle Seahawks: $2.28MM Kansas City Chiefs: $2.12MM Houston Texans: $1.64MM Minnesota Vikings: $1.47MM

The Eagles’ number is certainly far closer to the Vikings’ last-place figure than what the Browns have stockpiled. Cleveland would stand to have room to augment its 2022 roster, via a patient free agent or a trade. That could depend on where Jacoby Brissett has the team stationed going into the Nov. 1 deadline. But the Browns also appear to be preparing for theirs Deshaun Watson future. Watson’s unprecedented contract spikes from a $9.4MM cap number (2022) to a record-shattering $54.99MM numbers from 2023-26. As that reality awaits, the Browns Rolling over cap space to 2023 would be prudent.

With Sterling Shepard‘s ACL tear moving the Veteran wide receiver to IR, the Giants will need to both cover that cost ($6.3MM) and add a contract to fill the roster spot. Every team will go through versions of that issue this season, as injuries pile up. The Giants are prepared to eat a significant chunk of Kenny Golladay‘s 2022 base salary ($13MM) to move him, eyeing an Escape from his $4.5MM 2023 guarantee. No takers have emerged, although it will be interesting to see if a market for the former Pro Bowler forms once injuries affect more teams’ receiver situations.

Since their Jimmy Garoppolo restructuring, the 49ers agreed to a two-year extension with Dre Greenlaw. The team is not expected to extend Nick Bosa until 2023, however. The Texans, Falcons, Bears and Eagles all sit north of $60MM in dead money, meaning more than a quarter of their respective cap space is tied to players no longer on the roster. watson, Matt Ryan and Khalil Mack are responsible for Massive dead-money hits on the Houston, Atlanta and Chicago payrolls. Philadelphia still has Alshon Jeffery, Malik Jackson and Brandon Brooks dead money on its cap sheet.