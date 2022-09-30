2022 NFL Cap Space, By Team
As we exit September, trade Rumors will become a steady NFL topic. This year’s deadline falls on Nov. 1. That will return cap-space discussions to the forefront. Here is how every team stacks up financially going into October, via Over The Cap.
- Cleveland Browns: $35.94MM
- Philadelphia Eagles: $10.89MM
- Denver Broncos: $10.67MM
- Carolina Panthers: $10.47MM
- Las Vegas Raiders: $10.35MM
- Dallas Cowboys: $9.25MM
- Pittsburgh Steelers: $8.64MM
- Green Bay Packers: $8.57MM
- Indianapolis Colts: $7.97MM
- Atlanta Falcons: $7.92MM
- New York Jets: $6.97MM
- Chicago Bears: $6.84MM
- San Francisco 49ers: $6.75MM
- Miami Dolphins: $6.51MM
- Arizona Cardinals: $6.25MM
- Los Angeles Chargers: $5.83MM
- New York Giants: $5.49MM
- Jacksonville Jaguars: $5.41MM
- Los Angeles Rams: $5.38MM
- Baltimore Ravens: $4.51MM
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $3.87MM
- New England Patriots: $3.5MM
- Cincinnati Bengals: $3.16MM
- New Orleans Saints: $2.86MM
- Detroit Lions: $2.64MM
- Washington Commanders: $2.58MM
- Buffalo Bills: $2.44MM
- Tennessee Titans: $2.41MM
- Seattle Seahawks: $2.28MM
- Kansas City Chiefs: $2.12MM
- Houston Texans: $1.64MM
- Minnesota Vikings: $1.47MM
The Eagles’ number is certainly far closer to the Vikings’ last-place figure than what the Browns have stockpiled. Cleveland would stand to have room to augment its 2022 roster, via a patient free agent or a trade. That could depend on where Jacoby Brissett has the team stationed going into the Nov. 1 deadline. But the Browns also appear to be preparing for theirs Deshaun Watson future. Watson’s unprecedented contract spikes from a $9.4MM cap number (2022) to a record-shattering $54.99MM numbers from 2023-26. As that reality awaits, the Browns Rolling over cap space to 2023 would be prudent.
With Sterling Shepard‘s ACL tear moving the Veteran wide receiver to IR, the Giants will need to both cover that cost ($6.3MM) and add a contract to fill the roster spot. Every team will go through versions of that issue this season, as injuries pile up. The Giants are prepared to eat a significant chunk of Kenny Golladay‘s 2022 base salary ($13MM) to move him, eyeing an Escape from his $4.5MM 2023 guarantee. No takers have emerged, although it will be interesting to see if a market for the former Pro Bowler forms once injuries affect more teams’ receiver situations.
Since their Jimmy Garoppolo restructuring, the 49ers agreed to a two-year extension with Dre Greenlaw. The team is not expected to extend Nick Bosa until 2023, however. The Texans, Falcons, Bears and Eagles all sit north of $60MM in dead money, meaning more than a quarter of their respective cap space is tied to players no longer on the roster. watson, Matt Ryan and Khalil Mack are responsible for Massive dead-money hits on the Houston, Atlanta and Chicago payrolls. Philadelphia still has Alshon Jeffery, Malik Jackson and Brandon Brooks dead money on its cap sheet.
