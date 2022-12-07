2022 News Tribune All-Area Volleyball Team – Duluth News Tribune
Grand Rapids made its second consecutive run to the Class AAA semifinals in 2022 and for their efforts two players — Lindsay Racine and Braya LaPlant — were named to the All-State team.
Racine even received a spot on the All-Tournament Team and LaPlant, with a school-record 62 aces and 8.65 assists per set for the Thunderhawks, was named the 2022 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year.
With just one area team in the state tournament, it would be easy to think there isn’t much talent across the rest of the section. That would be an incorrect assumption.
Cloquet’s Ava Carlson averaged 4 Kills per set and with Cloquet’s second straight appearance in the Section 7AAA title game also received an All-State nod and a spot on the All-Area first team and was named the Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year .
Others earning a spot on the 2022 All-Area team include Proctor junior Ella Walker, Greenway’s Lexi Hammer and Northwestern’s Brynn Hessel, the Superior Telegram All-Area Player of the Year.
2022 DULUTH NEWS TRIBUNE ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL TEAM
|Braya LaPlant
Grand Rapids
Junior setter
|Lindsay Racine
Grand Rapids
Senior libero
|Ava Carlson
Cloquet
Junior outside hitter
|Ella Walker
Proctor
Junior middle hitter
|Gabby Martenson
Esko
Senior right side
|Elle Jokinen
Hermantown
Senior outside hitter
|Lexi Hammer
Greenway
Senior setter
|Ayla Oltmanns
Duluth East
Senior outside hitter
|Brynn Hessel
Northwestern
Senior middle hitter
|Kyra Johnson
Esko
Junior outside hitter
|Aili Buytaert
Cloquet
Senior middle hitter
|Adella Olesiak
South Ridge
Senior libero