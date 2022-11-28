2022 News-Herald boys golf all-stars – News-Herald

GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Dominik Cosic

Lake Catholic, senior

After sharing top honors as a junior in 2021 with Gilmour’s Alex Swinarski, Cosic gets plaudits all to himself as a senior as the 2022 News-Herald boys golfer of the year. Cosic was a News-Herald coverage area-best 12th at the Division II state tournament, carding a two-day score of 159, with an 80 on Day 1 and a 79 on Day 2. He was also seventh in district and Sectional play with 80s. Chagrin Falls’ Sven Nielsen, having been two shots better at Sectional and one stroke better at district, was also in consideration here. But Cosic being four strokes lower in the biggest tournament of the year edged out the honor.

FIRST TEAM

(in alphabetical order)

Jimmy Hoose, Jr., Lake Catholic

State (D2): 26th, 168; District: 19th, 83; Sectional: 11th, 83

Drew Mergenhagen, Sr., Chagrin Falls

State (D2): 16th, 162; District: 19th, 83; Sectional: 5th, 79

Sven Nielsen, Jr., Chagrin Falls

State (D2): 19th, 163; District: 3rd, 79; Sectional: 3rd, 78

James O’Neill, Sr., Beachwood

District (D2): 8th, 81; Sectional: 1st, 78

Jackson Pinney, So., University

State (D1): 59th, 173; District: 9th, 74; Sectional: 5th, 78

SECOND TEAM

(in alphabetical order)

Ben Daher, Sr., NDCL: S — 48th, 181; D — 12th, 82

Kevin Dang, Fr., Hawken: D — 8th, 81; S — 7th, 80

Dylan Glickman, Sr., Chagrin Falls: S — 34th, 173; D — 3rd, 79

Louis LaGanke, Sr., Mentor: D — 39th, 80, Se — 10th, 82

Charlie Pollock, So., Chagrin Falls: D — 12th, 82; It — 1st, 73

HONOR ROLL

Beachwood: Gavi Lappen, Benedictine: Will Misconish, Berkshire: Joe Czekaj, Brush: Kyle Farrell, Cardinal: Troy Dome, Chagrin Falls: Gavin Stevens, Chardonnay: Ty Roediger, Cornerstone Christian: Nathan Ryan, Geneva: Cooper Krieg, Gilmour: Aidan McKitto, Harvey: Joey DiAlfedi, Hawken: Jack Zeid, Kenston: Austin Stephens, Kirtland: Micah Reynolds, Lake Catholic: Marcus Berrios, Madison: Nolan Thomas, Mayfield: Jack Pickerill, Mentor: Braedon Caldwell, NDCL: Jack Alexander, North: Tyler Sauric, Perry: Garrett Rupert, Riverside: Walker Young, South: Anthony Frank, University: Sachin Singh, VASJ: Will Flaisman, West Geauga: Xavier Hinds, Wickliffe: Ryan Latkovich