2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge field: Players, rankings
The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.
The Nedbank Golf Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Fox, Adrian Meronk, Tommy Fleetwood and more.
This is set to be a 66-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 42nd event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to South Africa for its penultimate event on the schedule.
We do not have Monday Qualifiers for this event.
The field will be played for a $6 million purse, with two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge field
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Becker
- Wil Besseling
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Richard Bland
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- George Coetzee
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Branden Grace
- Gavin Green
- Lucas Herbert
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Sam Horsfield
- Scott Jamieson
- Matthew Jordan
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurley Long
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Shaun Norris
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannick Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Tapio Pulkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- Jc Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samoa
- Marcel Schneider
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderbergh
- Matthew Southgate
- Richard Sterne
- Connor Syme
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Dale Whitnell
- Oliver Wilson
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge field
- 23. Tommy Fleetwood
- 26. Ryan Fox