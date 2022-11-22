2022 NDHSCA Class B Volleyball All-State team announced – Jamestown Sun

JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota High School Coaches Association has released the 2022 Class B Volleyball All-State team and the annual awards. The team is made up of 16 players with four of them being juniors.

There are three teams that have two players make the list as Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock, Kenmare/Bowbells, and Thompson each have two.

The two Lions players to make it are Seniors ShayLee Bosch and Gracie Schumacher. The two Honkers to make it are Seniors Brenna Stroklund and Kate Zimmer. The Tommies’ two players were Seniors Jordan West and Summer Hegg.

The two award winners both came from the state runners-up Lions as Bosch was named the NDHSCA POWERade outstanding senior athlete and Lions head Coach Jaime Richter was named the NDHSCA Subway Coach of the year for helping her team to a 30-2 record and coming just short of a third consecutive state title.

Full team below:

Cora Badding, JR, Langdon/Area/Edmore/Munich

Kelsie Belquist, JR, New Rockford-Sheyenne

Maya Vibeto, JR, Our Redeemer’s

Ava Jahner, JR, Dickinson Trinity

ShayLee Bosch, SR, Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock

Gracie Schumacher, SR, Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock

Taylor Christensen, SR, Glen Ullin/Hebron

Halle Crockett, SR, Northern Cass

Summer Hegg, SR, Thompson

Jordan West, SR, Thompson

Karli Klein, SR, Garrison

Tori Richter, SR, Central Cass

Magee Rovig, SR, Bishop Ryan

Taryn Sieg, SR, Drake-Anamoose

Brenna Stroklund, SR, Kenmare

Kate Zimmer, SR, Kenmare