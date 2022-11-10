2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Central

2022 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S SOCCER TOURNAMENT

TIGER STADIUM – ROCHESTER, NY

SATURDAY, NOV. 12 – FIRST ROUND

1:00 PM

Amherst (MA) Mammoths (16-2-0) vs. Westminster (PA) Titans (14-3-2) 1:00 PM – LIVE STATS | LIVE VIDEO

3:30 PM

RIT Tigers (12-3-3) vs. Johnson & Wales (RI) Wildcats (19-2-1) – LIVE STATS | LIVE VIDEO

SUNDAY, NOV. 13 – SECOND ROUND

3:00 P.M

TBD – LIVE STATS | LIVE VIDEO

TEAM INFORMATION

RIT- ROSTER | RESULTS | STATISTICS

Johnson & Wales (RI) – ROSTER | RESULTS | STATISTICS

Amherst (MA) – ROSTER | RESULTS | STATISTICS

Westminster (PA) – ROSTER | RESULTS | STATISTICS

RIT TIGERS (12-3-3)

Host RIT is making its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2018 after also making the 2012 and 2013 fields.

RIT averages 1.89 goals per game, outscoring their opponents 34-10. Sophomore forward Sam Halligan leads RIT in scoring with 30 points points on 11 goals and eight assists. The 2022 Liberty League Rookie of the Year tallied two goals and an assist in the Tigers’ 3-1 win over Vassar in the Liberty League Quarterfinal. Senior midfielder Maddy Bullis and senior forward Madison Corso are tied for second on the team in scoring with 10 points apiece. A First Team All-Liberty League selection, Bullis has four goals and two assists this season, while Corso is second on the team with five goals.

RIT is 21st in Division III allowing 0.55 goals per game, including a school-record 12 shutouts on the season. Senior goalie Darcy Jones is 7-3-3 on the season with a 0.62 goals against average and a .805 save percentage. First-year keeper Emily Sanchez is 5-0 on the year with a 0.37 goals against average and a .867 save percentage.

JOHNSON & WALES (RI) WILDCATS (19-2-1)

Johnson and Wales won its third consecutive Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championship with a 2-1 win over Lasell in Saturday’s title game. The Wildcats are making their fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and enter the weekend with a 19-2-1 record. Last season, they lost their opening-round NCAA game against Hamilton, 3-2.

Johnson and Wales average 3.86 goals per game, outscoring their opponents 85-16. Graduate student forward Jordan Restivo leads Division III with 64 points, second with 18 assists and tied for seventh with 23 goals. Senior forward Hayley Viebrock is second on the team with 20 points (8g, 4a) and sophomore midfielder Angelina Oliveira is third with 17 points (7g, 3a).

The Wildcats allow 0.73 goals per game including 13 shutouts. Sophomore goalie Carly McCrumb is 12-2-1 on the season with a 0.89 goals against average and a .720 save percentage. Senior netminder Shannon Stockero is 7-0 with a 0.31 GAA and a .875 save percentage.

AMHERST (MA) MAMMOTHS (16-2-0)

Amherst clinched its sixth conference title in program history after winning the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) tournament title, 2-0, over Wesleyan. This will be the Mammoths’ 20th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, including a national runner-up finish in 2001. Last season, Amherst made it to the Round of 32 before falling to Johns Hopkins, 2-1.

The Mammoths average 2.83 goals per game, outscoring their opponents 51-11. Junior forward Abby Schwartz leads the team in goals (12), assists (8), and points (32). Junior forward Lisa Katz and sophomore midfielder Patience Kum have six goals and four assists on the year, tied for second on the team in both categories.

Defensively, the Mammoths allow 0.61 goals per game, including 11 shutouts. Junior goalkeeper Mika Fisher is 15-2-0 on the season with a 0.64 goals against average and a .851 save percentage. She has not allowed a goal in five games since Oct. 18 against Connecticut College.

WESTMINSTER (PA) TITANS (14-3-2)

Westminster won the Presidents’ Athletic Conference with a 2-0 win against Franciscan in the conference championship game. The Titans are making their first NCAA appearance since 2007 and sixth overall.

Westminster averages 2.22 goals per game, outscoring their opponents, 40-9. Senior midfielder Julia Redilla leads the team with 11 goals, including a hat trick on Oct. 26 against Bethany (WV). Sophomore forward Allie Augustine is second on the team with six goals. First-year forward Amanda Lewis and sophomore midfielder Natalie Vilchek are tied for the team lead with six assists.

On defense, the Titans allow 0.50 goals per game including 10 shutouts. First-year goalkeeper Morgan Murphy started all 18 games this season and worked a 13-3-2 record, holding a 0.54 goals against average and a .899 save percentage.