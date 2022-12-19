2022 NCAA volleyball tournament: Bracket, scores for the DI Women’s Championship

The 2022 NCAA DI Women’s volleyball Championship is complete, with Texas beating Louisville to win the title. This article was updated throughout the tournament with the final scores and updated bracket all the way to the national championship match in Omaha on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the CHI Health Center.

Here’s what happened in the national championship:

Here were the results from the semifinals:

NCAA.com was live in Omaha to provide rolling, live updates during the tournament.

2022 NCAA DI Women’s volleyball bracket

You can click or tap here to open the bracket in a new tab/window. See the interactive bracket here.

DI Women’s volleyball Championship results

Thursday, Dec. 1 score (first round)

Well. 6 Western Kentucky 3 Bowling Green 0

Bowling Green 0 Well. 5 Georgia Tech 3 Wright State 0

Wright State 0 Well. 5 Rice 3 Colorado 1

Colorado 1 Kansas 3 , well 7 Miami (Fla.) 0

, well 7 Miami (Fla.) 0 Georgia 3 , well 8 Towson 1

, well 8 Towson 1 Well. 3 Kentucky 3 Loyola Chicago 0

Loyola Chicago 0 Well. 4 Baylor 3, Stephen F. Austin 0

Stephen F. Austin 0 Well. 4 Marquette 3 Ball State 0

Ball State 0 Well. 7 Washington St. 3rd UNLV 0

UNLV 0 Well. 2 Nebraska 3 Delaware St. 0

Delaware St. 0 Well. 1 Texas 3, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

Fairleigh Dickinson 0 Well. 2 San Diego 3Northern Colorado 1

Friday, Dec. 2 scores (first and second rounds)

First round games:

Well. 8 Purdue 3 Tennessee 2

Tennessee 2 Well. 7 BYU 3 James Madison 0

James Madison 0 Well. 5 Houston 3 South Dakota 2

South Dakota 2 Well. 6 Iowa State 3 FGCU 2

FGCU 2 Well. 6 Southern California 3 High Point 0

High Point 0 Well. 5 UCF 3 Yale 0

Yale 0 TCU 3 , well 8 Washington 1st

, well 8 Washington 1st SLEEP 3 , well 7 Florida State 2

, well 7 Florida State 2 Well. 1 Louisville 3 Samford 0

Samford 0 Well. 2 Pittsburgh 3, Colgate 0

Colgate 0 Well. 6 Arkansas 3 Utah State 0

Utah State 0 Well. 3 Florida 3 Florida A&M 0

Florida A&M 0 Well. 3 Ohio State 3 ,Tennessee State 0

,Tennessee State 0 LSU 3 , well 8 Hawaii 2

, well 8 Hawaii 2 Auburn 3 , well 4 Creighton 2

, well 4 Creighton 2 Well. 4 Penn State 3 UMBC 0

UMBC 0 Well. 1 Wisconsin 3 Quinnipiac 0

Quinnipiac 0 Well. 2 Minnesota 3, Southeastern La. 0

Southeastern La. 0 Well. 1 Stanford 3 Pepperdine 1 |

Pepperdine 1 | Well. 3 Oregon 3LMU (Ca) 0

Second round games:

Saturday, Dec. 3 (second-round games)

Well. 1 Louisville 3 , well 8 Purdue 0

, well 8 Purdue 0 Well. 3 Ohio State 3 , well 6 Southern California 0

, well 6 Southern California 0 Well. 4 Penn State 3 , well 5 UCF 1

, well 5 UCF 1 Well. 1 Wisconsin 3 TCU 0

TCU 0 Well. 2 Pittsburgh 3 , well 7 BYU 0

, well 7 BYU 0 Well. 3 Florida 3 , well 6 Iowa State 0

, well 6 Iowa State 0 Well. 5 Houston 3 Auburn 2

Auburn 2 Well. 2 Minnesota 3 UNI 0

UNI 0 Well. 1 Stanford 3 LSU 0

LSU 0 Well. 3 Oregon 3, well 6 Arkansas 1

Thursday, Dec. 8 (regional semifinals)

Saturday, Dec. 10 (regional finals)

These are the schedules, times and TV info for the rest of the tournament:

*All broadcast times and networks are subject to change.

National Championship – SATURday, December 17 Game Time Tie Network Texas vs. Louisville 8 pm ET CHI Health Center Omaha ESPN2

Here are the future dates for the NCAA Women’s volleyball championships.

DI WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP DATES AND SITES Year City Venue Dates Host 2022 Omaha, Neb. CHI Health Center Omaha Dec 15 & 17 Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority 2023 Tampa, Fla. Amalie Arena Dec 14 & 16 University of South Florida and Tampa Bay Sports Commission 2024 Louisville, Ky. KFC YUM! Center Dec 19 & 21 University of Louisville 2025 Kansas City, Mo. T-Mobile Center Dec 18 & 20 Kansas and Kansas City Sports Commission

Championship history