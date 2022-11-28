2022 NCAA Volleyball First and Second Rounds

Date / Match / Time Result Broadcast Radio Live Stats Notes Post-match Files December 1 – Colorado vs. (5) Rice, 4:30 p.m TBD ESPN+ December 1 – (5) Baylor vs. Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m TBD ESPN+ December 2 – Match 1 Winner vs. Match 2 Winner, 7 pm TBD ESPN+

All times in CT.

Full tournament bracket is available here.

BUY TICKETS HERE

Please send credential requests to [email protected]. Due to NCAA rules, new Credentials will be issued for anyone working this week’s NCAA Volleyball First & Second Rounds in Waco. Any existing Baylor season-long credentials will not be honored.

Learn more about the Ferrell Center here.

The Ferrell Center is located at the intersection of University Parks Drive and LaSalle Avenue. – 1900 S. University Parks Dr., Waco, TX 76706

From the northdrive south on I-35, take the University Parks Drive exit and turn east (left) to the intersection of University Parks and LaSalle.

From the southdrive north on I-35, take the University Parks Drive exit and turn east (right) to the intersection of University Parks and LaSalle.

From the west, drive east on Hwy. 84 to Hwy. 6/Loop 340. Turn east (right) and take Hwy. 6/Loop 340 to I-35. Turn north (left) on I-35, take the University Parks Drive exit and turn east (right) to the intersection of University Parks and LaSalle.

From the east, drive west on Hwy. 84 to I-35. Turn south on I-35 (left), take the University Parks Drive exit and turn east (left) to the intersection of University Parks and LaSalle.

From the Northwest, take Hwy. 6 to I-35. Turn north (left), take the University Parks Drive exit and turn east (right) to the intersection of University Parks and LaSalle.

From the Southwest, take Hwy. 6 to Bus. 77 exit. Bus 77 becomes LaSalle and leads directly to the Ferrell Center.