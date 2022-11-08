2022 NCAA Division I Women’s soccer Championship selections announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams, which will compete for the 41st NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship, was announced this afternoon by the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee.
Thirty-one conferences were granted automatic bids for the 2022 championship, while the remaining 33 teams were selected at-large. The top 32 teams are seeded, and conference teams cannot play each other in the first or second rounds. When pairing teams, the committee follows Geographic Proximity parameters.
The four No. 1 seeds include two teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference, with Florida State, the league’s automatic qualifier, being joined by Notre Dame. Alabama and UCLA round out the top seeds.
Three teams are advancing to the Division I Women’s Soccer Championship for the first time: New Mexico State, Omaha, and Pittsburgh.
First round action will be played November 11-13, while the second/third rounds will be held November 18 and 20, with the quarterfinals on November 25 or 26.
This 41st annual NCAA Women’s College Cup will be played Dec. 2 and 5 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with the University of North Carolina and Town of Cary, serving as hosts. The first national semifinal will be played and broadcast live on ESPNU at 6 pm Eastern time Friday, Dec. 2, followed by the second semifinal beginning at approximately 8:30 pm Eastern time live on ESPNU. The national championship match will take place at 6 pm Eastern time Monday, Dec. 5 and will also broadcast live on ESPNU.
Conferences receiving automatic qualification (31):
- America East Conference: New Hampshire
- American Athletic Conference: Memphis
- Atlantic 10 Conference: Saint Louis
- Atlantic Coast Conference: Florida State
- ASUN Conference: Florida Gulf Coast
- Big 12 Conference: West Virginia
- Big East Conference: Georgetown
- Big Sky Conference: Northern Arizona
- Big South Conference: Radford
- Big Ten Conference: Penn State
- Big West Conference: UC Irvine
- Colonial Athletic Association: Hofstra
- Conference USA: University of Texas at San Antonio
- Horizon League: Milwaukee
- The Ivy League: Brown
- Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference: Quinnipiac
- Mid-American Conference: Buffalo
- Missouri Valley Conference: Missouri State
- Mountain West Conference: San Jose State
- Northeast Conference: Fairleigh Dickinson
- Ohio Valley Conference: SIUE
- Pac-12 Conference: Stanford
- Patriot League: Bucknell
- Southeastern Conference: South Carolina
- Southern Conference: Samford
- Southland Conference: Lamar
- Southwestern Athletic Conference: Jackson State
- The Summit League: Omaha
- Sun Belt Conference: Old Dominion
- West Coast Conference: Santa Clara
- Western Athletic Conference: New Mexico State
To find the complete 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship bracket visit ncaa.com.