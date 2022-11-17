2022 NCAA DIII Women’s soccer championship: Scores, schedule, updates

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-four conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the 2022 championship. One team will be selected from Pool B. The other 19 berths were reserved for Pool C, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

MORE: Click or tap here for the complete DIII Women’s soccer Championship field release

Sixteen four-team sites will conduct first- and second-round play on the first weekend of the championship, November 11 and 12 or 12 and 13. Second-round winners will advance to one of four Sectional sites November 18 and 19 or 19 and 20. All games, except the semifinals and final, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions.

Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the semifinals December 2 and 4, at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia, with Roanoke College and Old Dominion Athletic Conference serving as hosts. If a Sunday no-play institution advances to the final site, the semis and Finals will be held on December 1 and 3.

BRACKET: Click or tap here for the complete 2022 DIII Women’s soccer bracket