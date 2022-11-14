2022 NCAA DIII men’s soccer championship: Scores, schedule, updates

The NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee announced the field of 64 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.

Forty-three conferences were awarded automatic qualification for the championship. 1 team will be selected from Pool B. The other 20 berths were reserved for Pool C with, which includes institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win their conference championship and any remaining Pool B teams.

All tournament games leading up to the national semifinals will be played on the campuses of the competing institutions. Sixteen sites will host four teams for first- and second-round competition Nov. 11-12 or 12-13.

Second-round winners will advance to one of four Sectional sites Nov. 18-19 or 19-20. Winners of the four sectionals will advance to the national semifinals, which take place Dec. 1 at Kerr Soccer Stadium in Salem, Virginia, with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem serving as hosts. The national championship game will be played Dec. 3.

