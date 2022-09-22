2022 NBA Media Day: Livestream schedules for every team

NBA teams will hold their media day activities on Sept. 23, Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 this season.

NBA TV will have live coverage of media day starting at 11 am ET on Monday the 26th.

See below for each team’s media day date and time, plus a link to their website to find livestream coverage.

(All times listed are ET.)

Media Day Livestream Links

Atlanta Hawks: Sept. 23, 10 a.m

Boston Celtics: Sept. 26, Noon

Brooklyn Nets: Sept. 26, 10 a.m

Charlotte Hornets: Sept. 26, Noon-3 pm

Chicago Bulls: Sept. 26, 2 p.m

Cleveland Cavaliers: Sept. 26, 12:45 p.m

Dallas Mavericks: Sept. 26, 11 a.m

Denver Nuggets: Sept. 26, 11:30 a.m

Detroit Pistons: Sept. 26, 2 p.m

Golden State Warriors: Sept. 25, 3:30 p.m

Houston Rockets: Sept. 26, Noon

Indiana Pacers: Sept. 26, 9 a.m

LA Clippers: Sept. 26, 12 p.m

Los Angeles Lakers: Sept. 26, 1 p.m

Memphis Grizzlies: Sept. 26, TBD

Miami Heat: Sept. 26, 10 a.m

Milwaukee Bucks: Sept. 25, TBD

Minnesota Timberwolves: Sept. 26, 2 p.m

New Orleans Pelicans: Sept. 26, 11 a.m

New York Knicks: Sept. 26, 9 a.m

Oklahoma City Thunder: Sept. 26, Noon

Orlando Magic: Sept. 26, 11 a.m

Philadelphia 76ers: Sept. 26, 9 a.m

Phoenix Suns: Sept. 26, Noon

Portland Trail Blazers: Sept. 26, 11 a.m

Sacramento Kings: Sept. 26, 4 p.m

San Antonio Spurs: Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m

Toronto Raptors: Sept. 26, 7 a.m

Utah Jazz: Sept. 26, 10 a.m

Washington Wizards: Sept. 23, 2 p.m