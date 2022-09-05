2022 NBA Free Agency: Notable Names Still Available Ahead Of Training Camp

You never know what to expect during the NBA offseason and this offseason, a lot happened.

From drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets in regards to their superstars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to the Utah Jazz trading their stars and Entering a rebuild to multiple contending teams upgrading their talent, the 2022-23 season is shaping up to be a very competitive year .

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button