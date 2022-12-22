2022 NBA Christmas Day Schedule, Game Times, Results, TV, Point Spreads

Christmas Day is always a wonderful time to spend time with family, open up presents and turn on the TV to watch the NBA’s full slate of marquee matchups!

The league began playing games on December 25 in 1947 and now this season marks the 75th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day.

Five games featuring ten of the most prominent teams in the league, three of which are the league’s last three Championship teams, will take place this year and each game brings something different that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Here is all the information you need to know about all five Christmas Day games this season, including schedules, game times, TV, point spreads and more.

Philadelphia 76ers (18-12) vs. New York Knicks (18-14)

WHEN: 12:00 pm ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022

12:00 pm ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022 WHERE: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Madison Square Garden, New York, New York TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ STREAM: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

The Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks will meet for the 466th time during the NBA regular season and for the 13th time on Christmas Day. The Sixers are 7-5 against the Knicks on Christmas Day, winning their last Christmas meeting against New York 105-98 in 2017. New York has beaten Philadelphia once in their last ten meetings in Madison Square Garden since Dec. 25, 2017.

Betting Odds:

The 76ers are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Knicks, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this Matchup is currently set at 219.5 total points.

Los Angeles Lakers (13-18) vs. Dallas Mavericks (16-16)

WHEN: 2:30 pm ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022

2:30 pm ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022 WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN STREAM: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks will meet for the 168th time during the NBA regular season and for the second time in the last three seasons on Christmas Day. The Lakers won their only Christmas Day game against the Mavericks 138-115 in 2020. Los Angeles is 5-11 in their last 16 games in Dallas.

Betting Odds:

The Mavericks are currently 7.5-point favorites over the Lakers, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this Matchup is currently set at 225.5 total points.

Milwaukee Bucks (22-9) vs. Boston Celtics (22-10)

WHEN: 5:00 pm ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022

5:00 pm ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022 WHERE: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN STREAM: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will meet for the 224th time during the NBA regular season and for the second straight season on Christmas Day. The Bucks won this Christmas Day game against the Celtics 117-113 a season ago, a game that was played in Milwaukee. Boston has won four straight regular season games against the Bucks dating back to the 2017-18 season.

Betting Odds:

The Celtics are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Bucks, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this Matchup is currently set at 222.5 total points.

Memphis Grizzlies (19-11) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-18)

WHEN: 8:00 pm ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022

8:00 pm ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022 WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN STREAM: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will meet for the 100th time during the NBA regular season and for the first time on Christmas Day. Golden State did defeat Memphis 4-2 in the Western Conference Semifinals a season ago. The Grizzlies are 2-2 against the Warriors in Chase Center during the regular season.

Betting Odds:

The odds for this game have not been released, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this Matchup has not yet been determined.

Phoenix Suns (19-13) vs. Denver Nuggets (19-11)

WHEN: 10:30 pm ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022

10:30 pm ET, Sunday, December 25, 2022 WHERE: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN STREAM: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets will meet for the 186th time during the NBA regular season and for the first time on Christmas Day. Phoenix is ​​100-85 all-time against Denver, but the Suns are just 3-7 in Denver since the start of the 2016-17 season.

Betting Odds:

The Nuggets are currently 2.5-point favorites over the Suns, according to SI Sportsbook.

The over/under for this Matchup is currently set at 230.5 total points.

