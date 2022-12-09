2022 NBA Christmas Day ad features Devin Booker

The NBA’s build to its five-set of Christmas Day games has begun.

And like last year, the Phoenix Suns will be Featured — and they are in a commercial promoting the day of big-time matchups.

Devin Booker made a spot appearance in the NBA’s “A nonstop NBA Christmas” advertisement released on Thursday.

Narrated by Keyon Bowman, the riff on “Twas the Night Before Christmas” takes us through the NBA schedule via a school play.

When it comes to the Suns visiting the Denver Nuggets on Christas, a kid dressed as a purple and orange sun says: “Suns Shining brighter than a Christmas star.”

“Yo, that fit is fire,” Booker responds, with his resume including the LeagueFits MVP from last season.

Booker is the only current NBA player to be featured in the commercial. He was joined by former players Julius Irving (Sixers) and Ray Allen (Celtics), New York Knicks fan Action Bronson and influencer Brittney Elena.

Last Christmas, the Suns were represented by superfan Mr. Orng in the 2021 Christmas Day promotional commercial.

The 2022 NBA Christmas Day Schedule is on ABC/ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks – 10pm MST

Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks – 12:30 pm MST

Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics – 3pm MST

Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors – 6pm MST

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets – 8:30pm MST

