2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction kicked off with a tribute to Celtics’ Bill Russell

The proceedings of the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class inductions were kicked off on Saturday evening with a tribute to Boston Celtics legendary big man Bill Russell led by former Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning and longtime Los Angeles Lakers foil Jerry West, both Hall of Famers in their own right.

Russell, who passed away at the end of last July, has left an indelible mark not only on the Celtics’ storied history and the wider NBA he played in, but also on US history more generally as a Lifelong Advocate for human and civil rights.

West and Mourning paid the Boston icon tribute with their introduction to the video, which the NBA retweeted via their account, Embedded below for you to see for yourself.

“To be considered among the very best, you must be willing to lay it on the line against the very best,” said West. “I was lucky enough to learn this firsthand against Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics.”

“Bill was the Ultimate competitor on the court, and a remarkable human being off of it.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Just how far did Boston Celtics fans go to help their team win playoff games back in the day?

Rare interview with Boston Celtics Legend Larry Bird from 1986

Celtics Lab 140: Does the NBA have enough Talent to expand, and how might it affect the Boston Celtics if they did?

Israel drops Eurobasket Tilt to Czechia 88-77 as stashed Boston Celtics guard Yam Madar gets 16 points, 5 assists

Celtics great Bill Russell’s 1975 Hall of Fame ring reportedly up for auction

How big of a role does the media have in shaping the Boston Celtics roster decisions?

List

PHOTOS: All of the Boston Celtics’ draft picks since 2000

List

Which player would you take over the next five seasons? Jayson Tatum or Luka Doncic?

List

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 5

List

Is Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum one of the more egregious NBA 2k ratings adjustment snubs?

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire