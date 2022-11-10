2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Poll – Final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Eastern Oregon remains at No. 1 in the final edition of the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

RANK LAST TIME TEAM [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Eastern Oregon 28-2 587 2 2 Jamestown (ND) 29-2 576 3 4 Midland (Neb.) 25-3 550 4 3 Corban (Ore.) 27-3 523 4 5 Concordia (Neb.) 22-4 523 6 9 Dakota Wesleyan (SD) 22-6 484 7 8 SAGU (Texas) 29-0 472 8 6 Northwestern (Iowa) 22-6 453 9 7 Viterbo, Wis. 26-7 440 10 10 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 26-1 409 11 11 Taylor (Ind.) 28-5 395 12 17 Missouri Baptist 26-3 394 13 13 Park (Mo.) 24-4 373 14 16 Bellevue, Neb. 25-6 344 15 12 College of Saint Mary (Neb.) 19-8 329 16 14 Columbia (Mo.) 24-9 298 17 15 Montana Tech 24-7 281 18 19 Indiana Wesleyan 24-6 266 19 20 Central Methodist (Mo.) 21-7 258 20 21 Cornerstone (Mich.) 29-3 232 21 18 Mary (Ind.) 22-5 229 22 25 Ottawa (Kan.) 24-9 173 22 24 CIU (SC) 32-7 173 24 23 Texas Wesleyan 24-4 171 25 NO Westmont, Calif. 21-5 98

Dropped from Top 25: Dordt (Iowa)

Receiving Votes: Hastings (Neb.) 93, Bethel (Ind.) 75, Oklahoma Wesleyan 61, Southern Oregon 51, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 25, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 25, Blue Mountain (Miss.) 19, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 12, Dordt (Iowa) 10, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 8, St. Thomas (Fla.) 8, John Brown (Ark.) 5, Campbellsville (Ky.) 3, Siena Heights (Mich. ) 3, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 3