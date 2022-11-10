2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Poll – Final
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Eastern Oregon remains at No. 1 in the final edition of the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|TEAM [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Eastern Oregon
|28-2
|587
|2
|2
|Jamestown (ND)
|29-2
|576
|3
|4
|Midland (Neb.)
|25-3
|550
|4
|3
|Corban (Ore.)
|27-3
|523
|4
|5
|Concordia (Neb.)
|22-4
|523
|6
|9
|Dakota Wesleyan (SD)
|22-6
|484
|7
|8
|SAGU (Texas)
|29-0
|472
|8
|6
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|22-6
|453
|9
|7
|Viterbo, Wis.
|26-7
|440
|10
|10
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|26-1
|409
|11
|11
|Taylor (Ind.)
|28-5
|395
|12
|17
|Missouri Baptist
|26-3
|394
|13
|13
|Park (Mo.)
|24-4
|373
|14
|16
|Bellevue, Neb.
|25-6
|344
|15
|12
|College of Saint Mary (Neb.)
|19-8
|329
|16
|14
|Columbia (Mo.)
|24-9
|298
|17
|15
|Montana Tech
|24-7
|281
|18
|19
|Indiana Wesleyan
|24-6
|266
|19
|20
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|21-7
|258
|20
|21
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|29-3
|232
|21
|18
|Mary (Ind.)
|22-5
|229
|22
|25
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|24-9
|173
|22
|24
|CIU (SC)
|32-7
|173
|24
|23
|Texas Wesleyan
|24-4
|171
|25
|NO
|Westmont, Calif.
|21-5
|98
Dropped from Top 25: Dordt (Iowa)
Receiving Votes: Hastings (Neb.) 93, Bethel (Ind.) 75, Oklahoma Wesleyan 61, Southern Oregon 51, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 25, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 25, Blue Mountain (Miss.) 19, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 12, Dordt (Iowa) 10, Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 8, St. Thomas (Fla.) 8, John Brown (Ark.) 5, Campbellsville (Ky.) 3, Siena Heights (Mich. ) 3, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 3