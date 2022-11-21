2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship Pool Play Assignments and Schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Schedule | Bracket) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has released the pool assignments and schedule for the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship in Sioux City, Iowa.

All teams that advanced to the final site in Sioux City competed in the opening round before advancing. At the conclusion of the opening rounds, the winners were placed in eight pools of three teams based on the seeding that was set by the selection committee.

The Tyson Event Center in Sioux City, Iowa, will serve as the venue for the 15th-straight Women’s volleyball national championship. The tournament will be played from November 30 – December 6. At the conclusion of pool play, the top team out of each pool will advance to the single-elimination bracket starting on December 3.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video-streaming home – will broadcast all matches excluding the Championship match live at the 2022 NAIA Volleyball National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Presto allows users access to live video, statistics and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while a pool play pass is $24.95 (November 30 – December 2) and a Championship package is available at $39.95. The Championship match includes all pool play, quarterfinal and semifinal matches.

The Championship on December 6 will be streamed on ESPN3. The link can be found on the schedule at a closer date.

2022 NAIA Volleyball National Championship Pool Play Assignments

