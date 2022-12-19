2022 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 Ratings – No. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thomas More (Ky.) remains at the top of the latest edition of the 2022-23 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Independents and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Thomas More (Ky.) [21] 12-0 591 2 2 Westmont, Calif. 10-0 572 3 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) 9-0 546 4 4 Central Methodist (Mo.) 9-0 536 5 5 Dordt (Iowa) 12-0 520 6 8 Mary (Ind.) 11-1 493 7 7 Indiana Wesleyan 9-3 458 8 6 Clarke (Iowa) 8-2 452 9 10 Loyola (La.) 9-0 451 10 13 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 8-1 433 11 9 Carroll (Mont.) 6 to 4 387 12 14 Rio Grande (Ohio) 10-1 382 13 15 Indiana Tech 11-2 367 14 12 Vanguard (Calif.) 6-2 349 15 16 Northwestern (Iowa) 10-2 311 16 19 Sterling (Kan.) 9-3 283 17 NO Science & Arts (Okla.) 11-0 274 18 21 Montana Western 6-2 255 19 23 St. Francis (Ill.) 11-2 209 20 NO Eastern Oregon 6-1 186 21 11 Dakota Wesleyan (SD) 7-3 168 22 NO Briar Cliff (Iowa) 8-3 164 23 18 Southern Oregon 6-2 157 24 22 Georgetown (Ky.) 7 to 5 131 25 20 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 8-2 117

Dropped from the Top 25: The Master’s (Calif.), Cumberlands (Ky.), Morningside (Iowa)

Receiving Votes: Faulkner (Ala.) 108, Hope International (Calif.) 72, Cumberland (Tenn.) 69, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 61, Xavier (La.) 48, IU South Bend (Ind.) 47, Rust (Miss.) .) 35, Grace (Ind.) 35, The Master’s (Calif.) 28, Dakota State (SD) 16, Reinhardt (Ga.) 13, Cumberland (Ky.) 11, Grand View (Iowa) 11, Philander Smith ( Ark.) 5, Midway (Ky.) 5, Oakland City (Ind.) 5, Texas A&M Texarkana 4, St. Thomas (Fla.) 4