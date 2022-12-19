2022 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 Ratings – No. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thomas More (Ky.) remains at the top of the latest edition of the 2022-23 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Independents and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS
1 1 Thomas More (Ky.) [21] 12-0 591
2 2 Westmont, Calif. 10-0 572
3 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) 9-0 546
4 4 Central Methodist (Mo.) 9-0 536
5 5 Dordt (Iowa) 12-0 520
6 8 Mary (Ind.) 11-1 493
7 7 Indiana Wesleyan 9-3 458
8 6 Clarke (Iowa) 8-2 452
9 10 Loyola (La.) 9-0 451
10 13 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 8-1 433
11 9 Carroll (Mont.) 6 to 4 387
12 14 Rio Grande (Ohio) 10-1 382
13 15 Indiana Tech 11-2 367
14 12 Vanguard (Calif.) 6-2 349
15 16 Northwestern (Iowa) 10-2 311
16 19 Sterling (Kan.) 9-3 283
17 NO Science & Arts (Okla.) 11-0 274
18 21 Montana Western 6-2 255
19 23 St. Francis (Ill.) 11-2 209
20 NO Eastern Oregon 6-1 186
21 11 Dakota Wesleyan (SD) 7-3 168
22 NO Briar Cliff (Iowa) 8-3 164
23 18 Southern Oregon 6-2 157
24 22 Georgetown (Ky.) 7 to 5 131
25 20 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 8-2 117

Dropped from the Top 25: The Master’s (Calif.), Cumberlands (Ky.), Morningside (Iowa)

Receiving Votes: Faulkner (Ala.) 108, Hope International (Calif.) 72, Cumberland (Tenn.) 69, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 61, Xavier (La.) 48, IU South Bend (Ind.) 47, Rust (Miss.) .) 35, Grace (Ind.) 35, The Master’s (Calif.) 28, Dakota State (SD) 16, Reinhardt (Ga.) 13, Cumberland (Ky.) 11, Grand View (Iowa) 11, Philander Smith ( Ark.) 5, Midway (Ky.) 5, Oakland City (Ind.) 5, Texas A&M Texarkana 4, St. Thomas (Fla.) 4

