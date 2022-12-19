2022 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Top 25 Ratings – No. 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Thomas More (Ky.) remains at the top of the latest edition of the 2022-23 NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Independents and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the team appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Thomas More (Ky.) [21]
|12-0
|591
|2
|2
|Westmont, Calif.
|10-0
|572
|3
|3
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|9-0
|546
|4
|4
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|9-0
|536
|5
|5
|Dordt (Iowa)
|12-0
|520
|6
|8
|Mary (Ind.)
|11-1
|493
|7
|7
|Indiana Wesleyan
|9-3
|458
|8
|6
|Clarke (Iowa)
|8-2
|452
|9
|10
|Loyola (La.)
|9-0
|451
|10
|13
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|8-1
|433
|11
|9
|Carroll (Mont.)
|6 to 4
|387
|12
|14
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|10-1
|382
|13
|15
|Indiana Tech
|11-2
|367
|14
|12
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|6-2
|349
|15
|16
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|10-2
|311
|16
|19
|Sterling (Kan.)
|9-3
|283
|17
|NO
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|11-0
|274
|18
|21
|Montana Western
|6-2
|255
|19
|23
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|11-2
|209
|20
|NO
|Eastern Oregon
|6-1
|186
|21
|11
|Dakota Wesleyan (SD)
|7-3
|168
|22
|NO
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|8-3
|164
|23
|18
|Southern Oregon
|6-2
|157
|24
|22
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|7 to 5
|131
|25
|20
|Mid-America Christian (Okla.)
|8-2
|117
Dropped from the Top 25: The Master’s (Calif.), Cumberlands (Ky.), Morningside (Iowa)
Receiving Votes: Faulkner (Ala.) 108, Hope International (Calif.) 72, Cumberland (Tenn.) 69, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 61, Xavier (La.) 48, IU South Bend (Ind.) 47, Rust (Miss.) .) 35, Grace (Ind.) 35, The Master’s (Calif.) 28, Dakota State (SD) 16, Reinhardt (Ga.) 13, Cumberland (Ky.) 11, Grand View (Iowa) 11, Philander Smith ( Ark.) 5, Midway (Ky.) 5, Oakland City (Ind.) 5, Texas A&M Texarkana 4, St. Thomas (Fla.) 4