2022 Munster GAA Awards – Munster GAA

The 2022 Munster GAA Awards took place on Saturday December 17th at the Hotel Minella Clonmel.

Tom Delaney (Tipperary) – Minor Hurling Player of the year
Bryan Hayes (Cork) – Minor Football Player of the year
Doireann Murphy (Clare) – Camogie Player of the Year
Karen McGrath (Waterford) – Ladies Footballer of the Year
Tim Floyd (Tipperary) – Distinguished Service Award
Pat Fitzgerald (Clare) – Distinguished Service Award
Devon Burns (Kerry) – Under 20 Football Player of the year
Aidan O’Connor (Limerick) – Under 20 Hurling Player of the year
Martin Spain (Tipperary) – Handball Person of the Year
Nicholas English (Tipperary) – Hall of Fame in Hurling
Noel Roche (Clare) – Hall of Fame in Football
Sean O’Shea (Kerry) – Senior Footballer of the Year
Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick) – Senior Hurler of the Year
John Kiely (Limerick) – Manager of the Year
Ballygunner (Waterford) – Club of the Year

Back row (left to right): Gerry Cullinan (Ballygunner, Club of the Year), Martin Spain (Handball Person of the Year), Tom Delaney (Minor Hurler of the Year), Devon Burns (Under 20 Footballer of the Year), Diarmaid Byrnes (Senior Hurler of the Year), Sean O’Shea (Senior Footballer of the Year), Bryan Hayes (Minor Footballer of the Year), Nicholas English (Hall of Fame Hurling), Tim Floyd (Distinguished Service Award), Cian Cantwell (Ballygunner, Club of the Year)
Front row (left to right): Aidan O’Connor (Under 20 Hurler of the Year), Noel Roche (Hall of Fame Football), Michelle McGrath (representing Karen McGrath, Ladies Footballer of the Year), Bob Ryan (Munster GAA PRO ), Ger Ryan (Munster GAA Chairman), Dermot “Weeshie” Lynch (Munster GAA Treasurer), Doireann Murphy (Camogie Player of the Year), John Kiely (Manager of the Year)
Missing from photo: Pat Fitzgerald (Distinguished Service Award)

