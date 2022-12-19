2022 Munster GAA Awards – Munster GAA

The 2022 Munster GAA Awards took place on Saturday December 17th at the Hotel Minella Clonmel.

Tom Delaney (Tipperary) – Minor Hurling Player of the year

Bryan Hayes (Cork) – Minor Football Player of the year

Doireann Murphy (Clare) – Camogie Player of the Year

Karen McGrath (Waterford) – Ladies Footballer of the Year

Tim Floyd (Tipperary) – Distinguished Service Award

Pat Fitzgerald (Clare) – Distinguished Service Award

Devon Burns (Kerry) – Under 20 Football Player of the year

Aidan O’Connor (Limerick) – Under 20 Hurling Player of the year

Martin Spain (Tipperary) – Handball Person of the Year

Nicholas English (Tipperary) – Hall of Fame in Hurling

Noel Roche (Clare) – Hall of Fame in Football

Sean O’Shea (Kerry) – Senior Footballer of the Year

Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick) – Senior Hurler of the Year

John Kiely (Limerick) – Manager of the Year

Ballygunner (Waterford) – Club of the Year