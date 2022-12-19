2022 Munster GAA Awards – Munster GAA
The 2022 Munster GAA Awards took place on Saturday December 17th at the Hotel Minella Clonmel.
Tom Delaney (Tipperary) – Minor Hurling Player of the year
Bryan Hayes (Cork) – Minor Football Player of the year
Doireann Murphy (Clare) – Camogie Player of the Year
Karen McGrath (Waterford) – Ladies Footballer of the Year
Tim Floyd (Tipperary) – Distinguished Service Award
Pat Fitzgerald (Clare) – Distinguished Service Award
Devon Burns (Kerry) – Under 20 Football Player of the year
Aidan O’Connor (Limerick) – Under 20 Hurling Player of the year
Martin Spain (Tipperary) – Handball Person of the Year
Nicholas English (Tipperary) – Hall of Fame in Hurling
Noel Roche (Clare) – Hall of Fame in Football
Sean O’Shea (Kerry) – Senior Footballer of the Year
Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick) – Senior Hurler of the Year
John Kiely (Limerick) – Manager of the Year
Ballygunner (Waterford) – Club of the Year