2022 Mountain West Volleyball Championship Bracket Announced

Colorado Springs, Colo.- The 2022 Mountain West Women’s Volleyball Championship bracket is set, and action will begin Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The event is a six-team, single-elimination tournament and will feature two matches on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Thursday, Nov. 24, at 1 pm MT and 4 pm MT. The title match will be played Friday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 pm MT.

All tournament matches will be streamed on the Mountain West Network and the MW App, which is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android TV and both Apple and Android phones.

The regular-season title was secured by the UNLV Rebels and they will enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed The Rebels ended the regular season 26-3, including 17-1 in league play, and are riding a 17-match winning streak.

San José State will be the No. 2 seeds The Spartans ended their regular season 14-4 in league play and 20-8 overall.

Colorado State, the MW Championship host, is the No. 3 seeds The Rams posted a 19-10 record in the regular season and 12-6 in the MW.

Utah State will fill the No. 4 seed slots. The Aggies recorded a 19-10 overall record and 11-7 in MW play.

New Mexico earned its position in the tournament late Thursday night (Nov. 17) with a 3-1 win over Utah State and therefore earned the No. 5 seeds The Lobos finished the regular season with an overall record of 17-11 and a MW mark of 8-10.

To round out the tournament as the No. 6 seed is San Diego State as the Aztecs concluded the regular season with a record of 10-19 overall and 8-10 in Conference play.

In Wednesday’s opening round, No. 4 Utah State will take on No. 5 New Mexico at 1 pm MT, followed by No. 3 Colorado State and No. 6 San Diego State at 4 p.m. MT. The Winner of Wednesday’s first match will face off against top-seeded UNLV at 1 pm MT on Thursday, Nov. 24, while the Winner of Colorado State-San Diego State will take on No. 2 seed San José State at 4 pm MT.

Winners of the semifinal matches will compete for the Conference title on Friday, Nov. 25. The Winner will secure their spot in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

