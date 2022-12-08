2022 Morning Journal girls golf all-stars – Morning Journal

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Aubrie Rush, Avon

Rush is the back-to-back SWC MVP and she qualified for the state tournament after birdieing both playoff holes to snag the final individual spot. She shot an 80 in the district at Brookledge to earn the trip to Columbus, and finished in 29th place at state with a combined score of 161.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Aaron Millet, Avon

The 2022 SWC Coach of the Year is also the Morning Journal Coach of the Year. Millet oversaw Rush’s state title appearance, and also had Madigan O’Leary make the conference’s first team. The Eagles also qualified for district as a team, and finished in 15th.

FIRST TEAM

(in alphabetical order)

Chloe Holton, Rocky River

LEGGA Championship individual medalist with an 85 at Springvale, and helped lead the Pirates to a LEGGA title. Shot an 87 at sectional, lost in a three-way playoff with teammate Mia Ginnetti for the final district spot. Averaged 43 on nine holes and a low score of 38, and 84 for 18 holes with a low score of 81.

Madigan O’Leary, Avon

First-team all-SWC. She was Avon’s second golfer on the Eagles’ district qualifying team.

Sydney Ott, Olmsted Falls

First-team all-SWC, averaged 43.1 for nine holes. Ott’s best scores were 39 for nine holes and 82 for 18.

Sarah Quayle, Avon Lake

First-team all-SWC. Quayle qualified for district and finished tied for 87th with a score of 112. Helped lead the Shoregals to an undefeated conference record.

Olivia Tobin, Avon Lake

First-team all-SWC. Tobin shot under 40 twice in nine-hole rounds, and was a district qualifier. She earned a tie for 56th at district with a score of 94. Also helped lead Avon Lake to an undefeated record in the SWC.

SECOND TEAM

Mia Ginnetti, Rocky River

Averaged 43 for nine holes and 90 for 18. Low scores on the season of 37 and 86. Missed out on the final district Qualifying spot in a three-way playoff along with teammate Chloe Holton. Also helped Rocky River win the conference title.

Ava Harb, Olmsted Falls

Second-team all-SWC, SWC Scholar Athlete and Academic All-Ohio. Averaged 47.6 on nine holes with a low of 44 for the season.

Jenna Kennedy, Avon Lake

First-team all-SWC. Finished tied in 36th place at sectionals with a score of 102.

Chloe Koepp, Elyria

Second-team all-SWC. Averaged 43 on nine holes for the season.

Ava Owens, Vermilion

The Sailors’ No. 1 golfer, Owens helped make program history with district appearances over the years. Consistently in the 40s, including a 43 in Huron and a 45 at Catawba Island Club.

HONORABLE MENTION

Avon: Allie Day; Avon Lake: Ava Lamb, Paige Machovina; Columbia: Taylor Kuhrt; Elyria: Victoria Jones; Midview: Grace Seymour, Taylor Whitling; North Ridgeville: Gianna Betonte, Aryana Edgell; Westlake: Megan Forshey, Kaitlin Zink