2022 Morning Journal boys golf all-stars – Morning Journal

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zion Park, Westlake

Park was the only area golfer to qualify for the state tournament after shooting a 71 at the Division I Northeast district for an overall second-place finish. On the grueling course at Pine Hills, they fell one shot shy of winning the overall district title. He was the second Westlake golfer to make it to state in the last 30 years. At state, they finished tied for 66th with a combined score of 180 through two days. Park was also first-team all-GLC.

COACH OF THE YEAR

David Hendrickson, Rocky River

Hendrickson led Rocky River to the program’s first-ever Sectional title, and a district appearance. The Pirates had three first-team all-GLC Golfers in Luke Dietrich, Nick Tianello and Owen Toole, and finished 11th as a team at district.

FIRST TEAM

(in alphabetical order)

Luke Dietrich, Rocky River

First-team all-GLC, shot 74 at Gray Hawk at GLC championship. Shot 76 in district at Pine Hills, missed out on playoff by one shot.

Hunter McCourt, Avon

First-team all-SWC, sixth place finish at SWC championship. Individual district qualifier, took fourth place at sectionals.

Ben Scheeff, Olmsted Falls

Cleveland State commit. 2022 SWC MVP, shot 80 at Sectional to individually qualify for district. Shot a 76 at Pine Hills, two shots off a state tournament appearance. Score averages of 36.5 (match) and 74.92 (tournament). Helped Olmsted Falls win first SWC title in 24 years.

Jack Senghas, Keystone

2022 LC8 Player of the Year, first-team all-LC8. Medalist at LC8 preview and conference tournament. Averaged 42.2 on nine holes.

Dylan Sowers, Olmsted Falls

First-team all-SWC. District qualifier, shot 77 at Gray Hawk to qualify. Shot 85 at Pine Hills for district. Averaged 38.5 (match) and 78 (tournament), school record 173 pars. First SWC title for Olmsted Falls in 24 years.

Bryan Stone, Midview

First-team all-SWC, team MVP. District qualifier, shot 81 at sectionals and advanced in a playoff. Tied school record for nine-hole average at 35.4, shot 37.3 for an average this season.

Nick Tianello, Rocky River

First-team all-GLC, shot 76 at GLC championship. A part of the team’s first-ever Sectional title, shot 82 at district.

SECOND TEAM

Chris Brown, Westlake

First-team all-GLC, was Westlake’s No. 1 golfer this season. Helped team advance to district, shot 88 at Pine Hills.

Brenton Dill, Avon

First-team All-SWC, shot 84 at sectionals.

Ryan Mahaffey, Elyria Catholic

First-team all-GLC, fifth-best scoring average in the conference. Finished as individual medalist eight times this season, averaged 38.75 for nine holes and 82 for 18. Team captain, was academic All-Ohioan.

Braden Hamer, Wellington

First-team all-LC8, shot a 92 at sectionals at Pine Hills. Finished second in the conference in nine-hole scoring average with 44, and carded the lowest round with a 38.

Blake Hopkins, Open Door

Shot 74 to win the LEC Championship at Springvale. Averaged 42 for nine holes, improved five strokes from last year.

Riley Reyna, Wellington

First-team all-LC8, shot 90 to lead Wellington in sectionals. Averaged 45.9 for nine holes during conference play with a low score of 43.

Ian Williams, Bay

Second-team all-GLC, had strong showings in the postseason. Earned second place at GLC Championship with a 76. Shot 81 at Sectional at Gray Hawk, lost in a playoff for the final district Qualifying spot.

Ryan Yoder, Amherst

First Team all-SWC for third straight season. Had six top-10 finishes in the past two seasons.

HONORABLE MENTION

Amherst: Landen Bray, Prince Tran; Bay: Zach Rose; Columbia: Tyler Palmer; Elyria: Zachary Chavalia; Keystone: Grant Hartley; Midview: Steven Allen; Open Door: Will Giesbrecht; Rocky River: Owen Toole; Wellington: Landon Davison, Jack Marsh, Lucas Sutherland; Westlake: Michael Ambrosio